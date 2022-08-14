Two from two for Turkington as imperious Snetterton form continues, Sutton on reverse grid pole

Colin Turkington made it two from two at Snetterton as he heads into his 500th race start in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) shortly with a showcase of true race craft as another commanding victory headed the way of the four-time champion.

Turkington again finished ahead of his teammate Jake Hill with the ROKiT MB Motorsport driver having an important weekend for his title credentials but barring running side by side with him in the opening lap, the experienced driver pulled away after the initial battle.

Unlike the opening race, he only had one safety car period to contend with but remained ahead despite not getting a demon restart he usually gets. Tom Ingram again concluded the podium with the same top five keeping order with Adam Morgan and Stephen Jelley concluding proceedings.

Ricky Collard produced his best display yet on his return to the championship going up five places to sixth places and will start fourth on the reverse grid with Ash Sutton, the defending champion getting a brilliant chance of a second win of the season and to stop the BMW dominance.

He will have Dan Rowbottom and Jason Plato alongside him on the front row who finished 8th and 7th respectively and were reversed alongside him with a 650th race start coming for the latter who will look to bookend a poor final season with a race win at the expense of one of his recent rivals in Sutton.

2022 British Touring Car Championship – Race 2 – Snetterton

1. Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW 14 laps

2. Jake HILL (GBR) ROKiT MB Motorsport +1.287s

3. Tom INGRAM (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +4.872s

4. Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +5.919s

5. Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +6.310s

6. Ricky COLLARD (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +8.634s

7. Jason PLATO (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +9.838s

8. Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +10.477s

9. Ash SUTTON (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +10.717s

10. Ash HAND (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +14.191s

11. Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +14.806s

12. Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +15.171s

13. Ollie JACKSON (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +17.088s

14. George GAMBLE (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +17.355s

15. Josh COOK (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +20.393s

16. Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +22.623s

17. Bobby THOMPSON (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +22.761s

18. Dan CAMMISH (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +23.014s

19. Jack BUTEL (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +23.448s

20. Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +25.044s

21. Michael CREES (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +33.686s

22. Jade EDWARDS (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +43.354s

23. Nic HAMILTON (GBR) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +47.161s

24. Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +6 laps

25. Will POWELL (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +6 laps

26. Rick PARFITT (GBR) Uptonsteel with Euro Car Parts Racing +7 laps

27. Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +10 laps

28. Dexter PATTERSON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +10 laps