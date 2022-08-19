Venturi’s Jerome D’Ambrosio: “We could have had more in the World Teams’ Championship”

Jerome D’Ambrosio says Edoardo Mortara winning race two of the Seoul E-Prix weekend was a fantastic way to end the 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season, but there is a bittersweet feeling within the team that could have seen them achieve so much more.

Mortara took his fourth victory of the season in commanding fashion on Sunday after an early pass on António Félix da Costa gave him the lead, the result confirming his postition of third place in the Drivers’ Championship.

However, D’Ambrosio reckons the team gave away too many points across the season both with Mortara and team-mate Lucas di Grassi, meaning they were unable to take home either the Drivers or the Teams’ championships. Mortara, in particularly, scored only three points across the five races between his win in Marrakesh at the beginning of July and his season-closing win in South Korea.

Venturi ended the year second in the Teams’ championship, twenty-four points shy of the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team, and despite failing to win the titles, Team Principal D’Ambrosio says he is proud of what the team have achieved across the past couple of seasons before they transition into the Maserati Racing FE Team in season nine.

“A victory for Edo today is a fantastic way to end the season,” said D’Ambrosio. “I think this result reflects the performance we have shown throughout the year but at the same time, there is a bittersweet feeling because it feels like we could have had more in the World Teams’ Championship.

“We fought until the very end. Reflecting on our progression and evolution as a team over the past two years makes me very proud. I’m proud of every team member, of what we’ve achieved together and the trajectory that the team is on.

“I want to thank everyone for their contribution this season because without our people performing at the level at which they operate in their respective fields and roles, there would have been no way for us to reach this level. I’m humbled by their greatness.”