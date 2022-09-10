Avalanche Andretti complete Season Nine line-up with André Lotterer

Eight-time ABB FIA Formula E World Championship podium finisher André Lotterer has been announced as Jake Dennis‘ team-mate for Season Nine at the Avalanche Andretti FE Team, as the American team prepares for the all-electric series.

Lotterer joins the team having left the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team; however, the German driver will remain part of the German manufacturer’s LMDh programme. Lotterer is one of the fiercest and most aggressive driver’s in the championship, and is one who will most likely contest any team orders!

The German driver made his debut in the series back in 2017, and has made sixty-seven starts in the series ever since.

Lotterer is “excited” to be joining one of the strongest teams in the paddock, and is expecting himself and team-mate Dennis to be a “great combination”.

“I’m excited to be joining Avalanche Andretti FE for Season 9 and the start of the Gen3 era. Working together with Jake will be a great combination to continue to push the team to the front of the field in Formula E.”

Michael Andretti, CEO and Chairman, Andretti Autosport, recognises the “wealth of experience” that Lotterer brings to the table and is hoping that his will help the team in their bid to win the World Championship in Season Nine.

“We’re always building to be at the front of each series we compete in. André is bringing a wealth of experience to Avalanche Andretti and is another step in creating a team that can challenge for wins and the World Championship. We are looking forward to him joining alongside Jake to create a competitive and exciting line up.”

Roger Griffiths, Team Principal, Avalanche Andretti Formula E, believes that the team have a “brilliant driver partnership” with the addition of the forty-year-old, as they aim to “challenge the front”.

“André’s experience, performance and energy will be a great addition to our team and our aim to challenge the front of the field in the series. With Jake as his teammate, we believe we will have a brilliant driver partnership to lead us in the series and help our team to continue to grow with our fans and sponsors.”