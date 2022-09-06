Extreme E creates Racing for All for aspiring personnel

Extreme E hopes to give aspiring engineers and mechanics a new opportunity in the series. On Monday, XE announced the formation of Racing for All, which allows teams to hire a sixth crew member provided they have less than a year of experience working in professional motorsport.

Currently, teams may only carry five mechanics and engineers to each race.

The idea for the programme arose from findings by The Hamilton Commission, a campaign set up by Team X44 owner Lewis Hamilton to help improve diversity in racing.

“We know from the findings of The Hamilton Commission that our industry is a tough place to break into, particularly for those from underrepresented backgrounds, which is why it’s so important that the Racing for All programme will be creating genuine opportunities for the next generation,” said Hamilton. “When I first discussed the idea of creating a programme with Alejandro (Agag) and the Extreme E team, we all agreed that it had to be something which led to real change, and I believe Racing for All does just that. I’m so excited to see this programme adopted across the paddock, and I can’t wait to see what the first group of Racing for All candidates goes on to achieve.”

Extreme E has long been open about improving the demographics of a sport long dominated by white men, most notably in requiring each team to have one male and one female driver. During the Island X Prix in July, XE invited four female students from the Student Ambassador programme to work in various positions with the series.

Anyone regardless of background may apply, though as part of its goals, those from underrepresented groups are especially encouraged.

“We are fully supportive of the findings of The Hamilton Commission and are working with our teams to provide a clear path for the brilliant engineers and mechanics of the future, who may not so readily have the opportunities to succeed,” said Agag.

“Our goal is for Racing for All to instil an inclusive mindset and a wider recruitment pipeline which enables the next generation of race mechanics and engineers to reach the highest levels of motorsport, regardless of factors such as race, gender or social economic status, and reduce the barriers which exist for certain communities.”