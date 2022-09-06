Extreme E

Extreme E creates Racing for All for aspiring personnel

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Colin McMaster

Extreme E hopes to give aspiring engineers and mechanics a new opportunity in the series. On Monday, XE announced the formation of Racing for All, which allows teams to hire a sixth crew member provided they have less than a year of experience working in professional motorsport.

Currently, teams may only carry five mechanics and engineers to each race.

The idea for the programme arose from findings by The Hamilton Commission, a campaign set up by Team X44 owner Lewis Hamilton to help improve diversity in racing.

“We know from the findings of The Hamilton Commission that our industry is a tough place to break into, particularly for those from underrepresented backgrounds, which is why it’s so important that the Racing for All programme will be creating genuine opportunities for the next generation,” said Hamilton. “When I first discussed the idea of creating a programme with Alejandro (Agag) and the Extreme E team, we all agreed that it had to be something which led to real change, and I believe Racing for All does just that. I’m so excited to see this programme adopted across the paddock, and I can’t wait to see what the first group of Racing for All candidates goes on to achieve.”

Extreme E has long been open about improving the demographics of a sport long dominated by white men, most notably in requiring each team to have one male and one female driver. During the Island X Prix in July, XE invited four female students from the Student Ambassador programme to work in various positions with the series.

Anyone regardless of background may apply, though as part of its goals, those from underrepresented groups are especially encouraged.

“We are fully supportive of the findings of The Hamilton Commission and are working with our teams to provide a clear path for the brilliant engineers and mechanics of the future, who may not so readily have the opportunities to succeed,” said Agag.

“Our goal is for Racing for All to instil an inclusive mindset and a wider recruitment pipeline which enables the next generation of race mechanics and engineers to reach the highest levels of motorsport, regardless of factors such as race, gender or social economic status, and reduce the barriers which exist for certain communities.”

Follow @TCFoffroad: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
Share
1908 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
Extreme E

Rosberg X Racing demoted to 5th after Island X Prix 1 review

By
2 Mins read
A month after a Final wreck in the first Island X Prix between Rosberg X Racing and ACCIONA | Sainz, the ACM has modified penalties to drop the former from third to fifth, which in turn promotes JBXE onto the podium.
Extreme E

Energy X Prix planning to allow public attendance

By
1 Mins read
Following a meeting on Saturday between Extreme E and local officials, the season-ending Energy X Prix in Punta del Este intends to be the first race to allow fans.
Extreme E

Extreme E Student Ambassador programme brings 4 female students to Island X Prix

By
2 Mins read
Extreme E invited four female Student Ambassadors to the Island X Prix doubleheader week to gain experience working with the series. They will also join the championship for the final two races of the 2022 season.