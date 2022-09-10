John Hunter Nemechek advances to Round of 8 after Hocevar heartbreak

Just one more lap. That was all Carson Hocevar needed to clinch a spot in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series‘ Round of 8. Unfortunately, his fuel tank had other plans.

Below the cut line entering Friday’s Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway, Hocevar need a win to advance to the next round. He led much of the final stage and appeared to be in position, but the exceptionally long green-flag run (fifty-three laps without a caution to the finish, the longest in a Truck race at Kansas since fifty-four in the 2021 WISE Power 200) forced Hocevar to begin driving conservatively to save fuel.

This strategy allowed pole-sitter John Hunter Nemechek, who had dominated the race by sweeping the stages, to catch up before passing him in turn one on the final lap. Hocevar would run out of gas halfway through the lap and settle for second, but would be eliminated as he was three points short. Hocevar later tweeted, “we tried”.

The win is Nemechek’s second of 2022 and first at Kansas. Three of his last four Truck victories have come when he started on the pole, joined by the 2021 SpeedyCash.com 220 and 2022 Dead On Tools 200. It is also Kyle Busch Motorsports‘ sixth triumph at Kansas.

“I got nervous there for a couple laps actually with all the lapped traffic in front of me and I kept dirtying myself with the dirty air,” said Nemechek. “I had to play it smarter and I didn’t play it smart there for a couple laps. I got myself a little bit behind, but had huge speed and got a huge run off turn four. I knew that the #42 (Hocevar) was saving fuel too and trying to block there.

“We’re a little behind from last year, but I said I would rather win five races in the playoffs and win a championship than win five races in the regular season and we’re going to try to do that.”

Also eliminated from the playoffs was Matt Crafton, who finished a fifteenth.

Brett Moffitt, pulling double duty by also entering Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, was one of two retirements after his truck briefly caught fire from an engine failure on lap 73. Armani Williams was the other DNF thirteen laps later to end a tumultuous second start of 2022: he started at the rear for unapproved adjustments, lost his radio communications shortly after the starting command was given, was parked for being too slow, and was replaced by team owner Josh Reaume shortly before bowing out.

Race results