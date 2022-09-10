NASCAR Truck Series

John Hunter Nemechek advances to Round of 8 after Hocevar heartbreak

Credit: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Just one more lap. That was all Carson Hocevar needed to clinch a spot in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series‘ Round of 8. Unfortunately, his fuel tank had other plans.

Below the cut line entering Friday’s Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway, Hocevar need a win to advance to the next round. He led much of the final stage and appeared to be in position, but the exceptionally long green-flag run (fifty-three laps without a caution to the finish, the longest in a Truck race at Kansas since fifty-four in the 2021 WISE Power 200) forced Hocevar to begin driving conservatively to save fuel.

This strategy allowed pole-sitter John Hunter Nemechek, who had dominated the race by sweeping the stages, to catch up before passing him in turn one on the final lap. Hocevar would run out of gas halfway through the lap and settle for second, but would be eliminated as he was three points short. Hocevar later tweeted, “we tried”.

The win is Nemechek’s second of 2022 and first at Kansas. Three of his last four Truck victories have come when he started on the pole, joined by the 2021 SpeedyCash.com 220 and 2022 Dead On Tools 200. It is also Kyle Busch Motorsports‘ sixth triumph at Kansas.

“I got nervous there for a couple laps actually with all the lapped traffic in front of me and I kept dirtying myself with the dirty air,” said Nemechek. “I had to play it smarter and I didn’t play it smart there for a couple laps. I got myself a little bit behind, but had huge speed and got a huge run off turn four. I knew that the #42 (Hocevar) was saving fuel too and trying to block there.

“We’re a little behind from last year, but I said I would rather win five races in the playoffs and win a championship than win five races in the regular season and we’re going to try to do that.”

Also eliminated from the playoffs was Matt Crafton, who finished a fifteenth.

Brett Moffitt, pulling double duty by also entering Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, was one of two retirements after his truck briefly caught fire from an engine failure on lap 73. Armani Williams was the other DNF thirteen laps later to end a tumultuous second start of 2022: he started at the rear for unapproved adjustments, lost his radio communications shortly after the starting command was given, was parked for being too slow, and was replaced by team owner Josh Reaume shortly before bowing out.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
114John Hunter NemechekKyle Busch MotorsportsToyota134Running
21542Carson HocevarNiece MotorsportsChevrolet134Running
3717Ryan Preece^David Gilliland RacingFord134Running
4938Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord134Running
51223Grant EnfingerGMS RacingChevrolet134Running
6518Chandler SmithKyle Busch MotorsportsToyota134Running
7351Corey Heim^Kyle Busch MotorsportsToyota134Running
8266Ty MajeskiThorSport RacingToyota134Running
91891Colby HowardMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet134Running
10498Christian EckesThorSport RacingToyota134Running
112475Parker KligermanHenderson MotorsportsToyota134Running
121425Matt DiBenedettoRackley WARChevrolet134Running
13699Ben RhodesThorSport RacingToyota134Running
141916Tyler AnkrumHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota134Running
15888Matt CraftonThorSport RacingToyota133Running
161015Tanner GrayDavid Gilliland RacingFord133Running
172632Bret HolmesBret Holmes RacingChevrolet133Running
183002Kaz GralaYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet133Running
192556Timmy HillHill MotorsportsToyota133Running
201152Stewart FriesenHalmar Friesen RacingToyota133Running
211319Derek KrausMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet133Running
22171Hailie DeeganDavid Gilliland RacingFord133Running
232340Dean ThompsonNiece MotorsportsChevrolet133Running
242130Kaden HoneycuttOn Point MotorsportsToyota133Running
252261Chase PurdyHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota132Running
262724Jack WoodGMS RacingChevrolet132Running
271644Bayley Currey*Niece MotorsportsChevrolet132Running
283320Jesse LittleYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet132Running
29325Tyler HillHill MotorsportsToyota130Running
30299Blaine PerkinsCR7 MotorsportsChevrolet130Running
312845Lawless AlanNiece MotorsportsChevrolet130Running
323633Mason MaggioReaume Brothers RacingToyota126Running
333412Spencer BoydYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet124Running
343146Brennan PooleG2G RacingToyota123Running
353543Armani WilliamsReaume Brothers RacingChevrolet86Too Slow
362022Brett Moffitt*AM RacingChevrolet73Engine
DNQ26Tate FoglemanRackley WARChevrolet
DNQ14Trey HutchensTrey Hutchens RacingChevrolet
Bold – Currently in playoffs
^ – Currently in owner playoffs
Underline – Eliminated from playoffs
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
