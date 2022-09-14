NIO 333 announce signing of Sérgio Sette Câmara for Season Nine campaign

Brazilian driver Sérgio Sette Câmara has been confirmed as half of NIO 333 Formula E Team‘s driver line-up for Season Nine of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with Dan Ticktum expected to soon be announced as his team-mate for the start of Gen3.

Câmara makes the switch to NIO 333 having left the Dragon/Penske Autosport at the end of Season Eight, on the back of scoring his first ever point in the all-electric series at the penultimate round at the London E-Prix.

Whilst Câmara has often struggled during the races, the Brazilian’s pace is unquestionable, having featured in the Qualifying Duels (final eight) many times last season. Câmara is testing NIO 333’s ER9 challenger (their Gen3 car) at the Autodromo di Varano in Italy this week.

The Brazilian made his Formula E debut for Dragon back at the 2019/20 six-race Berlin season finale, before being awarded a full-time seat with the team the following season and last season.

Câmara is “very happy” to be joining the “NIO 333 family”, where his eyes are already set on the “new Gen3 car”.

“I am very happy to join the NIO 333 family and I want to thank everyone in the team who believed in me for this opportunity. I have been very open about my wish to remain in the FIA Formula E World Championship, and I am super excited about the new Gen3 car.”

Alex Hui, Team Principal of the NIO 333 Formula E Team, is equally “delighted” to be welcoming the Brazilian into the team, who has already “hugely impressed” him.

“We are delighted to be able to bring Sérgio onboard. He is a fantastic talent and we have been hugely impressed by his approach already. Securing his services completes another part of the NIO 333 Formula E team jigsaw of progressing further up the Formula E grid. We are heading towards Season 9 with a lot of motivation and some very positive momentum.”