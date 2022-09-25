Noah Gragson ties consecutive win record with Texas triumph

The NASCAR Xfinity Series winner at Darlington? Noah Gragson.
The Xfinity winner a week later at Kansas? Noah Gragson.
The Xfinity winner the week after that at Bristol? Noah Gragson.
The Xfinity winner in the following race at Texas Motor Speedway? Noah Gragson.
After taking the lead with twelve laps remaining in Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, Gragson drove off to win for the fourth straight race. He is the second driver in Xfinity Series history to achieve such a feat after Sam Ard won at South Boston, Martinsville, Rougemont, and Charlotte in four straight races in 1983 (although Kyle Busch won all five of his Xfinity starts in 2021, they were not consecutive races).
Gragson faced a late charge by Austin Hill, but easily kept him at bay to win by over 1.2 seconds. Playoff drivers occupied all but two spots of the top ten positions, with the exceptions being Sheldon Creed in seventh and C.J. McLaughlin in tenth for his maiden top ten. Nick Sanchez came one spot short of reaching the same milestone in eleventh.
Reigning champion Daniel Hemric opened the playoffs on a strong note by winning Stage #1, but was collected in a massive wreck in the final segment that took out fellow contenders Brandon Jones and Justin Allgaier. Jeremy Clements, another playoff driver, retired with an ignition problem just seventy-nine laps in.
Two multi-car accidents in Stage #3 resulted in only twenty-one finishers, the fewest ever in an Xfinity race at Texas and surpassing the previous record of twenty-two at the 2009 O’Reilly Challenge.
Race results
|Finish
|Start
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Status
|1
|2
|9
|Noah Gragson
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|200
|Running
|2
|9
|21
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|200
|Running
|3
|8
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|200
|Running
|4
|7
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|200
|Running
|5
|11
|98
|Riley Herbst
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|200
|Running
|6
|16
|8
|Josh Berry
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|200
|Running
|7
|13
|2
|Sheldon Creed
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|200
|Running
|8
|5
|1
|Sam Mayer
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|200
|Running
|9
|14
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|RSS Racing
|Ford
|199
|Running
|10
|35
|38
|C.J. McLaughlin
|RSS Racing
|Ford
|199
|Running
|11
|20
|48
|Nicholas Sanchez
|Big Machine Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|199
|Running
|12
|18
|4
|Bayley Currey
|JD Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|199
|Running
|13
|24
|45
|Stefan Parsons*
|Alpha Prime Racing
|Chevrolet
|199
|Running
|14
|29
|44
|Tommy Joe Martins
|Alpha Prime Racing
|Chevrolet
|199
|Running
|15
|17
|27
|Jeb Burton
|Our Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|199
|Running
|16
|32
|5
|Matt Mills*
|B.J. McLeod Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|198
|Running
|17
|26
|92
|Alex Labbé
|DGM Racing
|Chevrolet
|197
|Running
|18
|19
|07
|Joe Graf Jr.
|SS-Green Light Racing
|Ford
|197
|Running
|19
|25
|23
|Anthony Alfredo
|Our Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|197
|Running
|20
|31
|31
|Myatt Snider
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|Chevrolet
|196
|Running
|21
|23
|02
|Parker Retzlaff
|Our Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|190
|Running
|22
|15
|34
|Kyle Weatherman
|Jesse Iwuji Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|141
|Accident
|23
|37
|78
|Garrett Smithley
|B.J. McLeod Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|132
|DVP
|24
|22
|68
|Brandon Brown
|Brandonbilt Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|131
|Accident
|25
|36
|35
|Joey Gase
|Emerling-Gase Motorsports
|Toyota
|120
|DVP
|26
|30
|36
|Josh Williams
|DGM Racing
|Chevrolet
|118
|Accident
|27
|1
|19
|Brandon Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|117
|Accident
|28
|4
|18
|John Hunter Nemechek*
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|116
|Accident
|29
|6
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|116
|Accident
|30
|3
|11
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|116
|Accident
|31
|21
|6
|Brennan Poole*
|JD Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|116
|Accident
|32
|33
|91
|Mason Massey
|DGM Racing
|Chevrolet
|116
|Accident
|33
|12
|10
|Landon Cassill
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|109
|Accident
|34
|28
|66
|J.J. Yeley
|MBM Motorsports
|Ford
|99
|Water Pump
|35
|38
|13
|Akinori Ogata*
|MBM Motorsports
|Toyota
|99
|Suspension
|36
|10
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|Jeremy Clements Racing
|Chevrolet
|79
|Ignition
|37
|34
|08
|David Starr
|SS-Green Light Racing
|Ford
|77
|Accident
|38
|27
|26
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|Sam Hunt Racing
|Toyota
|17
|Accident
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points