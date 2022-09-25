Noah Gragson ties consecutive win record with Texas triumph

The NASCAR Xfinity Series winner at Darlington? Noah Gragson.

The Xfinity winner a week later at Kansas? Noah Gragson.

The Xfinity winner the week after that at Bristol? Noah Gragson.

The Xfinity winner in the following race at Texas Motor Speedway? Noah Gragson.

After taking the lead with twelve laps remaining in Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, Gragson drove off to win for the fourth straight race. He is the second driver in Xfinity Series history to achieve such a feat after Sam Ard won at South Boston, Martinsville, Rougemont, and Charlotte in four straight races in 1983 (although Kyle Busch won all five of his Xfinity starts in 2021, they were not consecutive races).

Gragson faced a late charge by Austin Hill, but easily kept him at bay to win by over 1.2 seconds. Playoff drivers occupied all but two spots of the top ten positions, with the exceptions being Sheldon Creed in seventh and C.J. McLaughlin in tenth for his maiden top ten. Nick Sanchez came one spot short of reaching the same milestone in eleventh.

Reigning champion Daniel Hemric opened the playoffs on a strong note by winning Stage #1, but was collected in a massive wreck in the final segment that took out fellow contenders Brandon Jones and Justin Allgaier. Jeremy Clements, another playoff driver, retired with an ignition problem just seventy-nine laps in.

Two multi-car accidents in Stage #3 resulted in only twenty-one finishers, the fewest ever in an Xfinity race at Texas and surpassing the previous record of twenty-two at the 2009 O’Reilly Challenge.

Race results