NASCAR Xfinity Series

Noah Gragson ties consecutive win record with Texas triumph

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series winner at Darlington? Noah Gragson.

The Xfinity winner a week later at Kansas? Noah Gragson.

The Xfinity winner the week after that at Bristol? Noah Gragson.

The Xfinity winner in the following race at Texas Motor Speedway? Noah Gragson.

After taking the lead with twelve laps remaining in Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, Gragson drove off to win for the fourth straight race. He is the second driver in Xfinity Series history to achieve such a feat after Sam Ard won at South Boston, Martinsville, Rougemont, and Charlotte in four straight races in 1983 (although Kyle Busch won all five of his Xfinity starts in 2021, they were not consecutive races).

Gragson faced a late charge by Austin Hill, but easily kept him at bay to win by over 1.2 seconds. Playoff drivers occupied all but two spots of the top ten positions, with the exceptions being Sheldon Creed in seventh and C.J. McLaughlin in tenth for his maiden top ten. Nick Sanchez came one spot short of reaching the same milestone in eleventh.

Reigning champion Daniel Hemric opened the playoffs on a strong note by winning Stage #1, but was collected in a massive wreck in the final segment that took out fellow contenders Brandon Jones and Justin Allgaier. Jeremy Clements, another playoff driver, retired with an ignition problem just seventy-nine laps in.

Two multi-car accidents in Stage #3 resulted in only twenty-one finishers, the fewest ever in an Xfinity race at Texas and surpassing the previous record of twenty-two at the 2009 O’Reilly Challenge.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
129Noah GragsonJR MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
2921Austin HillRichard Childress RacingChevrolet200Running
3854Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota200Running
4716A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet200Running
51198Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingFord200Running
6168Josh BerryJR MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
7132Sheldon CreedRichard Childress RacingChevrolet200Running
851Sam MayerJR MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
91439Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord199Running
103538C.J. McLaughlinRSS RacingFord199Running
112048Nicholas SanchezBig Machine Racing TeamChevrolet199Running
12184Bayley CurreyJD MotorsportsChevrolet199Running
132445Stefan Parsons*Alpha Prime RacingChevrolet199Running
142944Tommy Joe MartinsAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet199Running
151727Jeb BurtonOur MotorsportsChevrolet199Running
16325Matt Mills*B.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet198Running
172692Alex LabbéDGM RacingChevrolet197Running
181907Joe Graf Jr.SS-Green Light RacingFord197Running
192523Anthony AlfredoOur MotorsportsChevrolet197Running
203131Myatt SniderJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet196Running
212302Parker RetzlaffOur MotorsportsChevrolet190Running
221534Kyle WeathermanJesse Iwuji MotorsportsChevrolet141Accident
233778Garrett SmithleyB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet132DVP
242268Brandon BrownBrandonbilt MotorsportsChevrolet131Accident
253635Joey GaseEmerling-Gase MotorsportsToyota120DVP
263036Josh WilliamsDGM RacingChevrolet118Accident
27119Brandon JonesJoe Gibbs RacingToyota117Accident
28418John Hunter Nemechek*Joe Gibbs RacingToyota116Accident
2967Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet116Accident
30311Daniel HemricKaulig RacingChevrolet116Accident
31216Brennan Poole*JD MotorsportsChevrolet116Accident
323391Mason MasseyDGM RacingChevrolet116Accident
331210Landon CassillKaulig RacingChevrolet109Accident
342866J.J. YeleyMBM MotorsportsFord99Water Pump
353813Akinori Ogata*MBM MotorsportsToyota99Suspension
361051Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet79Ignition
373408David StarrSS-Green Light RacingFord77Accident
382726Jeffrey EarnhardtSam Hunt RacingToyota17Accident
Bold – Currently in playoffs
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
Share
Avatar photo
1959 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Parker Retzlaff joins Our Motorsports for Texas

By
1 Mins read
After running five NASCAR Xfinity races for RSS Racing, Parker Retzlaff is the next driver to join Our Motorsports’ #02 car rotation at Texas.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

JD Motorsports re-expands to 3 cars in 2023, including Currey

By
1 Mins read
After dropping to two cars for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity season, JD Motorsports will return to three in 2023 with Bayley Currey confirmed as the driver of one of them.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Noah Gragson wraps up Xfinity regular season with third straight

By
2 Mins read
Noah Gragson will have all the momentum entering the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs after closing the regular season by winning the final three races.