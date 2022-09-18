Noah Gragson wraps up Xfinity regular season with third straight

A.J. Allmendinger might have won his second straight NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season championship at Bristol Motor Speedway, but Noah Gragson got to puke for the third race in a row (which isn’t a good thing, even if it came in response to a good thing).

Much like how Ty Majeski won the Truck Series race the previous day, Gragson did not lead any laps until the final restart with twenty laps remaining set up by a caution involving his team-mate and a slower car (in Gragson’s case, JR Motorsports ally Justin Allgaier made contact with J.J. Yeley which shot the latter into the wall). Gragson would hold off Brandon Jones to win his third straight race; he is the first driver to achieve the feat since Austin Cindric swept the Kentucky doubleheader and won Texas in 2020, but the first to do so in three separate weeks and locations since Christopher Bell at Kentucky, Loudon, and Iowa in 2018.

“That last caution came out, and I knew if I could ring the top, it was going to be hard for them to get there,” commented Gragson. “I appreciate Brandon Jones racing us clean. He gave us the bumper with two (laps) to go, and I was hanging on, scrubbing the fence.”

Prior to the caution, Allgaier dominated the affair by winning Stage #2 and leading 148 laps. However, while he avoided damage in the Yeley incident, he was caught speeding on pit road which dealt the death blow to his chances.

Gragson did not have a totally clean journey to Victory Lane either. On lap 150, a battle for the lead led to Gragson clipping Stage #1 winner Ty Gibbs which sent him into Sheldon Creed, who needed to win to qualify for the playoffs and whom Gragson defeated at Darlington two weeks prior.

“If it was God’s plan for us to win tonight, we would’ve,” said Gibbs. “I feel like the guys made a really good progress over the last year from this car, from what we had last year. I felt like we were a little off last race here last September. We came back and I feel like we were one of the fastest, so very thankful for that.”

Race results