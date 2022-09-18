NASCAR Xfinity Series

Noah Gragson wraps up Xfinity regular season with third straight

Credit: Logan Riely/Getty Images

A.J. Allmendinger might have won his second straight NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season championship at Bristol Motor Speedway, but Noah Gragson got to puke for the third race in a row (which isn’t a good thing, even if it came in response to a good thing).

Much like how Ty Majeski won the Truck Series race the previous day, Gragson did not lead any laps until the final restart with twenty laps remaining set up by a caution involving his team-mate and a slower car (in Gragson’s case, JR Motorsports ally Justin Allgaier made contact with J.J. Yeley which shot the latter into the wall). Gragson would hold off Brandon Jones to win his third straight race; he is the first driver to achieve the feat since Austin Cindric swept the Kentucky doubleheader and won Texas in 2020, but the first to do so in three separate weeks and locations since Christopher Bell at Kentucky, Loudon, and Iowa in 2018.

“That last caution came out, and I knew if I could ring the top, it was going to be hard for them to get there,” commented Gragson. “I appreciate Brandon Jones racing us clean. He gave us the bumper with two (laps) to go, and I was hanging on, scrubbing the fence.”

Prior to the caution, Allgaier dominated the affair by winning Stage #2 and leading 148 laps. However, while he avoided damage in the Yeley incident, he was caught speeding on pit road which dealt the death blow to his chances.

Gragson did not have a totally clean journey to Victory Lane either. On lap 150, a battle for the lead led to Gragson clipping Stage #1 winner Ty Gibbs which sent him into Sheldon Creed, who needed to win to qualify for the playoffs and whom Gragson defeated at Darlington two weeks prior.

“If it was God’s plan for us to win tonight, we would’ve,” said Gibbs. “I feel like the guys made a really good progress over the last year from this car, from what we had last year. I felt like we were a little off last race here last September. We came back and I feel like we were one of the fastest, so very thankful for that.”

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
199Noah GragsonJR MotorsportsChevrolet300Running
21119Brandon JonesJoe Gibbs RacingToyota300Running
31521Austin HillRichard Childress RacingChevrolet300Running
451Sam MayerJR MotorsportsChevrolet300Running
51298Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingFord300Running
6416A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet300Running
728Josh BerryJR MotorsportsChevrolet300Running
81445Stefan Parsons*Alpha Prime RacingChevrolet300Running
937Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet300Running
101039Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord300Running
11204Bayley CurreyJD MotorsportsChevrolet300Running
122126Jeffrey EarnhardtSam Hunt RacingToyota300Running
131823Anthony AlfredoOur MotorsportsChevrolet300Running
14618Sammy Smith^Joe Gibbs RacingToyota299Running
15727Jeb BurtonOur MotorsportsChevrolet299Running
161951Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet299Running
173334Kyle WeathermanJesse Iwuji MotorsportsChevrolet299Running
183102Sage KaramOur MotorsportsChevrolet299Running
192844Ryan EllisAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet299Running
20811Daniel HemricKaulig RacingChevrolet298Running
213092Josh WilliamsDGM RacingChevrolet298Running
223631Myatt SniderJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet298Running
233707Joe Graf Jr.SS-Green Light RacingFord298Running
243538C.J. McLaughlinRSS RacingFord297Running
253468Kris Wright*Brandonbilt MotorsportsChevrolet297Running
262536Alex LabbéDGM RacingChevrolet297Running
272335Patrick EmerlingEmerling-Gase MotorsportsChevrolet294Running
283277Ronnie Bassett Jr.Bassett RacingChevrolet294Running
292448Nicholas SanchezBig Machine Racing TeamChevrolet294Running
302708David StarrSS-Green Light RacingFord293Running
31386Bobby McCartyJD MotorsportsChevrolet288Running
321791Mason MasseyDGM RacingChevrolet271Oil Line
332666J.J. YeleyMBM MotorsportsToyota267Accident
342978B.J. McLeodB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet220Brakes
351610Landon CassillKaulig RacingChevrolet188Running
36154Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota129Accident
37222Sheldon CreedRichard Childress RacingChevrolet128Accident
38135Brandon BrownB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet45Accident
DNQ52Brennan Poole*Jimmy Means RacingChevrolet
DNQ13Chad FinchumMBM MotorsportsToyota
DNQ47Dawson CramMike Harmon RacingChevrolet
Bold – Currently in playoffs
^ – Currently in owner playoffs
Underline – Eliminated from playoffs
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
