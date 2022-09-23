DTM

Red Bull Alphatauri AF Corse head home looking to build on Nick Cassidy’s maiden DTM win

Nick Cassidy leading Sheldon Van der Linde home for his first DTM win at Spa. Photo: Julian Kroehl/ Red Bull

The DTM circus heads to the Red Bull Ring this weekend for the penultimate races of the 2022 season. On the back of his first win in DTM in the last round at Spa, Nick Cassidy and Red Bull Alphatauri AF Corse will be looking to build on that momentum in Spielberg.

Cassidy won race two at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit after taking the lead from Sheldon Van der Linde when the South African suffered a slow pitstop. Re-joining the track behind Cassidy, the championship leader could not repass the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 with the New Zealander defending resolutely.    

Ahead of the challenge, Cassidy said: “I’m really excited to be heading for our home race at the Red Bull Ring. It’s one of the tracks on the calendar that in theory should be great for us. We’ll attack like always and coming in with a lot of confidence from Spa is really nice as well. So, we’ll do our best and hopefully get back on the podium.” 

Finishing seventh and eigth in the two races at Spa, as AF Corse’s leading driver this year, Felipe Fraga looked predictably consistent. Unfortunately for the Brazilian, bad luck across the season in the form of mechanical retirements and incidents has dragged him out of the championship battle.

With a bit of luck in future seasons and an equally quick car, Fraga has the potential to challenge for the championship.  He had this to say on the Red Bull Ring circuit: We really want to put some results together this weekend, and we’ve tested at Spielberg, so I hope we can get up to speed quickly. I can’t wait to drive a Red Bull car at the Red Bull Ring.”

