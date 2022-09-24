Rosberg X Racing rides Copper X Prix qualifying momentum

Rosberg X Racing entered the Copper X Prix needing thirty-one points to secure their second straight Extreme E championship. While this was not possible to attain from qualifying alone, a strong Saturday gives them momentum entering race day after being the fastest team in single-car qualifying for the fourth straight round.

Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky and Johan Kristoffersson continued their Round #1 domination by beating X44 Vida Carbon Racing by over five seconds.

“We started off really well this morning. The car felt great and we had a good run,” said Kristoffersson. “In the second session I reacted too slow and had a bit of contact on turn one, which limited my visibility. The session was difficult, but I am happy that we got out in P1.”

Despite leading qualifying for ten points towards the intermediate classification, RXR’s Heat #1 win streak was snapped as Andretti United XE scored their second heat win of 2022. RXR still settled for second to record eighteen total points and still top Saturday’s activities.

Conversely, XITE Energy Racing and Veloce Racing crashed out of their heats, with the latter’s Lance Woolridge describing it as a “pretty frustrating end to our qualifying after we had a consistent and high improvement of pace through our sessions.

“It’s not over ’til the fat lady sings though and we are in the Crazy Race tomorrow with our one last chance to win and go through to the final. The car feels in a really good space so hopefully Lady Luck can be on our side tomorrow.”

ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team won Heat #2 after sweeping Friday’s Free Practices. Finishing third in the heat was ABT CUPRA XE with Klara Andersson, who is filling in for the injured Jutta Kleinschmidt.

“It has been a good positive day for the team,” said Andersson, making her maiden Extreme E start. “I’m still learning so much about this new car and this new track but the whole team is super supportive. Q1 took it calm and collected and in Q2 it was a bit of a battle with other cars but we managed to get P3 and we are into the semi-finals, so super happy about that.”

Classification

Rank Team Round #1 Points Round #2 Points Total Points Placement 1 Rosberg X Racing 10 8 18 Semi-Final #1 2 X44 Vida Carbon Racing 9 8 17 Semi-Final #2 3 Chip Ganassi Racing 8 6 14 Semi-Final #2 4 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 3 10 13 Semi-Final #1 5 Andretti United XE 2 10 12 Semi-Final #1 6 ABT CUPRA XE 5 6 11 Semi-Final #2 7 McLaren XE 7 2 9 Crazy Race 8 XITE Energy Racing 6 0 6 Crazy Race 9 JBXE 1 4 5 Crazy Race 10 Veloce Racing 4 0 4 Crazy Race

Qualifying Round #2 results

Heat #1

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 23 Andretti United XE 9:55.443 Timmy Hansen Catie Munnings 2 6 Rosberg X Racing 10:18.574* Johan Kristoffersson Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky 3 99 Chip Ganassi Racing 13:35.886* Kyle LeDuc Sara Price 4 42 XITE Energy Racing DNF Timo Scheider Tamara Molinaro 5 5 Veloce Racing DNF Lance Woolridge Christine GZ * – Received a penalty

Heat #2

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 9:03.763 Carlos Sainz Laia Sanz 2 44 X44 Vida Carbon Racing 9:12.265* Sébastien Loeb Cristina Gutiérrez 3 125 ABT CUPRA XE 9:13.796 Nasser Al-Attiyah Klara Andersson 4 22 JBXE 9:18.338 Kevin Hansen Hedda Hosås 5 58 McLaren XE 9:26.935* Tanner Foust Emma Gilmour

Qualifying Round #1 results

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Lap #1 Time Lap #2 Time Driver #2 Lap #1 Time Lap #2 Time 1 6 Rosberg X Racing 8:49.216 Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky 1:50.579 1:56.390 Johan Kristoffersson 1:46.927 1:49.811 2 44 X44 Vida Carbon Racing 8:54.815 Cristina Gutiérrez 1:50.787 2:01.410 Sébastien Loeb 1:46.388 1:49.793 3 99 Chip Ganassi Racing 8:58.966 Sara Price 1:53.585 1:59.919 Kyle LeDuc 1:48.101 1:50.678 4 58 McLaren XE 9:00.016 Emma Gilmour 1:53.839 2:00.852 Tanner Foust 1:47.969 1:50.750 5 42 XITE Energy Racing 9:04.669 Tamara Molinaro 1:54.487 2:02.009 Timo Scheider 1:49.163 1:52.311 6 125 ABT CUPRA XE 9:09.760 Klara Andersson 2:00.257 2:04.353 Nasser Al-Attiyah 1:48.113 1:51.306 7 5 Veloce Racing 9:15.304 Christine GZ 1:58.005 2:06.646 Lance Woolridge 1:49.826 1:54.332 8 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 9:21.650* Laia Sanz 1:49.931 1:59.807 Carlos Sainz 1:50.694 1:54.164 9 23 Andretti United XE 9:56.232* Catie Munnings 1:59.642 2:04.897 Timmy Hansen 1:50.512 1:53.017 10 22 JBXE 10:06.886* Kevin Hansen 1:59.070 2:09.213 Hedda Hosås 2:08.499 2:09.090