Rosberg X Racing rides Copper X Prix qualifying momentum

Credit: Sam Bloxham

Rosberg X Racing entered the Copper X Prix needing thirty-one points to secure their second straight Extreme E championship. While this was not possible to attain from qualifying alone, a strong Saturday gives them momentum entering race day after being the fastest team in single-car qualifying for the fourth straight round.

Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky and Johan Kristoffersson continued their Round #1 domination by beating X44 Vida Carbon Racing by over five seconds.

“We started off really well this morning. The car felt great and we had a good run,” said Kristoffersson. “In the second session I reacted too slow and had a bit of contact on turn one, which limited my visibility. The session was difficult, but I am happy that we got out in P1.”

Despite leading qualifying for ten points towards the intermediate classification, RXR’s Heat #1 win streak was snapped as Andretti United XE scored their second heat win of 2022. RXR still settled for second to record eighteen total points and still top Saturday’s activities.

Conversely, XITE Energy Racing and Veloce Racing crashed out of their heats, with the latter’s Lance Woolridge describing it as a “pretty frustrating end to our qualifying after we had a consistent and high improvement of pace through our sessions.

“It’s not over ’til the fat lady sings though and we are in the Crazy Race tomorrow with our one last chance to win and go through to the final. The car feels in a really good space so hopefully Lady Luck can be on our side tomorrow.”

ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team won Heat #2 after sweeping Friday’s Free Practices. Finishing third in the heat was ABT CUPRA XE with Klara Andersson, who is filling in for the injured Jutta Kleinschmidt.

“It has been a good positive day for the team,” said Andersson, making her maiden Extreme E start. “I’m still learning so much about this new car and this new track but the whole team is super supportive. Q1 took it calm and collected and in Q2 it was a bit of a battle with other cars but we managed to get P3 and we are into the semi-finals, so super happy about that.”

Classification

RankTeamRound #1 PointsRound #2 PointsTotal PointsPlacement
1Rosberg X Racing10818Semi-Final #1
2X44 Vida Carbon Racing9817Semi-Final #2
3Chip Ganassi Racing8614Semi-Final #2
4ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team31013Semi-Final #1
5Andretti United XE21012Semi-Final #1
6ABT CUPRA XE5611Semi-Final #2
7McLaren XE729Crazy Race
8XITE Energy Racing606Crazy Race
9JBXE145Crazy Race
10Veloce Racing404Crazy Race

Qualifying Round #2 results

Heat #1

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
123Andretti United XE9:55.443Timmy HansenCatie Munnings
26Rosberg X Racing10:18.574*Johan KristofferssonMikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
399Chip Ganassi Racing13:35.886*Kyle LeDucSara Price
442XITE Energy RacingDNFTimo ScheiderTamara Molinaro
55Veloce RacingDNFLance WoolridgeChristine GZ
* – Received a penalty

Heat #2

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
155ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team9:03.763Carlos SainzLaia Sanz
244X44 Vida Carbon Racing9:12.265*Sébastien LoebCristina Gutiérrez
3125ABT CUPRA XE9:13.796Nasser Al-AttiyahKlara Andersson
422JBXE9:18.338Kevin HansenHedda Hosås
558McLaren XE9:26.935*Tanner FoustEmma Gilmour

Qualifying Round #1 results

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Lap #1 TimeLap #2 TimeDriver #2Lap #1 TimeLap #2 Time
16Rosberg X Racing8:49.216Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky1:50.5791:56.390Johan Kristoffersson1:46.9271:49.811
244X44 Vida Carbon Racing8:54.815Cristina Gutiérrez1:50.7872:01.410Sébastien Loeb1:46.3881:49.793
399Chip Ganassi Racing8:58.966Sara Price1:53.5851:59.919Kyle LeDuc1:48.1011:50.678
458McLaren XE9:00.016Emma Gilmour1:53.8392:00.852Tanner Foust1:47.9691:50.750
542XITE Energy Racing9:04.669Tamara Molinaro1:54.4872:02.009Timo Scheider1:49.1631:52.311
6125ABT CUPRA XE9:09.760Klara Andersson2:00.2572:04.353Nasser Al-Attiyah1:48.1131:51.306
75Veloce Racing9:15.304Christine GZ1:58.0052:06.646Lance Woolridge1:49.8261:54.332
855ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team9:21.650*Laia Sanz1:49.9311:59.807Carlos Sainz1:50.6941:54.164
923Andretti United XE9:56.232*Catie Munnings1:59.6422:04.897Timmy Hansen1:50.5121:53.017
1022JBXE10:06.886*Kevin Hansen1:59.0702:09.213Hedda Hosås2:08.4992:09.090
