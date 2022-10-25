Daniel Dye graduates to Truck Series in 2023 with GMS

After finishing second in the ARCA Menards Series championship battle, Daniel Dye will move up to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023. Like in ARCA, he will pilot the #43 for GMS Racing.

Following a successful part-time campaign in 2021 where he won at Berlin, he contested the full 2022 slate with GMS. Despite failing to win a race, he scored top tens in all but three races and placed runner-up to Nick Sanchez in the final standings. He also won Rookie of the Year honours.

“I am really thankful for the opportunity to drive the #43 Chevrolet Silverado RST for GMS Racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023,” said Dye. “GMS Racing, their partners and staff, are the best in the business, and to drive their Chevy trucks next season is something that I’ve dreamed of for a long time.”

Dye is a member of Drivers Edge Development, a Chevrolet driver development initiative co-run by GMS and Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports.

“It has truly been a pleasure watching Daniel progress so far in his relatively short time spent with the team,” commented GMS president Mike Beam. “Since we signed him to our programme, his dedication to learning the ins and outs of the sport has been top-notch. Early on, it was made clear to everyone that he has the talent to move up to the next level of competition. Now, with a full year of ARCA racing under his belt, the time has come to make that move. We are excited to be a part of his journey along with our partners at GM (General Motors) and Chevrolet, and look forward to seeing what he can do during his rookie year competing in the Craftsman Truck Series.”

The #43 is currently used by Reaume Brothers Racing, who has an alliance with GMS. The number is closely associated with Richard Petty, whose Cup Series team Richard Petty Motorsports merged with GMS to form Petty GMS Motorsports in 2022. While the #43 is operated exclusively by RBR for most of the season, it is fielded in tandem with GMS when Thad Moffitt, Petty’s grandson, is racing.

“We look forward to seeing Daniel take his driving talent full-time to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023,” added General Motors Truck Series racing manager Dayne Pierantoni. “In only his second year in the Drivers Edge Development programme, Daniel’s dedication to putting in the work on and off the track made him a championship contender in his ARCA Menards Series rookie season. We are excited to see him continue his growth behind the wheel with GMS Racing at the NASCAR national level.”

GMS currently fields two trucks for Grant Enfinger and Jack Wood, the former of whom won at Indianapolis.