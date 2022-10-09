Daniel Hemric returning to Kaulig in 2023

Daniel Hemric‘s hopes of defending his NASCAR Xfinity Series championship may have fallen short, but Kaulig Racing is eager to retain him for 2023. On Sunday, the team announced he has signed a contract extension to stay in the #11 Chevrolet Camaro next year.

“We are so excited to have Daniel back next year in the car that started all of this, our No. 11 Chevrolet,” team owner Matt Kaulig stated. “Over the past year, Daniel has embraced what it is like to be a part of the Kaulig Racing family and has been instrumental in growing our team. We can’t wait for another great season together next year.”

After winning the 2021 Xfinity championship (and his first NASCAR race) with Joe Gibbs Racing, Hemric moved to Kaulig for 2022 and his tenure began on a strong note when he won the pole in the season opener at Daytona. He made the playoffs as the tenth seed after notching seven top tens, but was eliminated after Saturday’s Round of 12 finale at the Charlotte Roval.

“Daniel Hemric has played such a vital role in growing our Xfinity Series team,” said team president Chris Rice. “He and his team-mates, A.J. (Allmendinger) and Landon (Cassill), work together so well and lean on each other in a way that no other team does. We are really excited to continuing that success with Daniel as part of this family.”

Besides driving for Kaulig’s Xfinity programme, he is splitting the team’s #16 Cup Series car with Allmendinger and Chevrolet ally Noah Gragson. Despite finishing twelfth in the Daytona 500 and scoring a ninth at Las Vegas, he hailed to finish four of his last five starts due to mechanical issues or being caught in superspeedway crashes.

“Kaulig Racing has welcomed me with open arms and I’m excited about the future we’re building together,” Hemric commented. “I believe in Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice’s vision for this team, and know we’ve got some unfinished business to take care of next year. 2023 starts today.”

The re-signing comes days after Kaulig announced Allmendinger would move up to the Cup Series full-time in 2023 while Cassill returns to the #10. Chandler Smith will take over Allmendinger’s slot in the #16. Hemric’s plans were not revealed at that announcement as the team was working to find adequate sponsorship.