Daniel Ticktum to Remain with NIO 333 FE Team for Season Nine of Formula E

Daniel Ticktum will remain in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for the start of the Gen3 era after extending his contract with the NIO 333 FE Team.

The British racer had been expected to remain with NIO after making his debut with the squad in season eight, and although he only scored one point during the season – he finished tenth in race two of the Rome E-Prix – he has secured a second year with the team.

He also secured a duels appearance in the Seoul E-Prix in what was a quietly impressive season in a car that certainly was not a front-running car, and he was justifiably resigned for the 2022-23 season.

Ticktum will join the already confirmed Sérgio Sette Câmara at NIO, and he has already begun testing of the new Gen3 car which will make its full race debut in the Mexico City E-Prix in January. The new car has had test runs at both Mallory Park and Varano.

“As expected, I’m back here at the NIO 333 headquarters,” said Ticktum in a video published by NIO 333. “I’ve been in the [Gen3] car a couple of times, and it’s a big step forward from the Gen2, I’ve really enjoyed it so far, I have to say.

“I’m really looking to getting cracking with this new era of electric racing.”

The confirmation of Ticktum alongside Sette Câmara means Oliver Turvey’s long partnership with NIO has come to an end, and it appears that his chances of remaining on the grid are dwindling as his name is not being mentioned at any of the remaining available seats.

Turvey is a long-time development driver for the McLaren F1 Team, and although there is an available seat in the new Neom McLaren Formula E Team, rumours are that Jake Hughes will take that place alongside René Rast.