DS Automobiles and Penske Autosport Formally Announce Season Nine Alliance

The long-rumoured alliance between DS Automobiles and Penske Autosport has finally been announced, and they have an all-new driver line-up for the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season.

The previous DS alliance with Techeetah concluded at the end of the 2022 campaign, and they opted to switch to Penske for the start of the Gen3 era of Formula E, which begins in January with the Mexico City E-Prix, and they will field defending champion Stoffel Vandoorne and the only two-time series champion, Jean-Éric Vergne.

Vergne has moved across from the DS Techeetah team, meaning his alliance with DS continues into a fifth consecutive season, while Vandoorne has joined after the departure from the championship of the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team.

“The start of a new association is always a big moment, and all of us at DS Performance are eager to begin this new adventure with PENSKE AUTOSPORT,” said Thomas Chevaucher, the Director of DS Performance.

“And we are starting this partnership in the best possible way by having two world champions in the team! Thanks to Stoffel and Jean-Eric, we probably have one of the best line-ups and also the fastest pairing on the grid.

“With the powertrain and software expertise of DS Performance, we are now in an ideal position to continue our hunt for victories and titles.”

Jay Penske, the founder and owner of Penske Autosport, says he is thrilled to be partnering with DS Automobiles from season eight onwards, and he hopes the new alliance will enable the team to make a big step forward so they can fight for wins and championships.

“We’re thrilled to partner with DS Automobiles, an iconic automotive brand who shares our ambitions in striving for excellence,” said Penske. “This is a major milestone for our team, and something we have been looking forward to for years.

“Together we will push the technological boundaries in our hunt for performance and wins. With world champion driver Stoffel and two-time champion Jean-Eric, I am confident that we have one of the strongest line-ups on the grid!”