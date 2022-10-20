NASCAR Xfinity Series

Jeremy Clements receives L1 penalty for Vegas body infraction

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: James Gilbert/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace might have the highest profile NASCAR penalty this week, but the hammer has come down on Jeremy Clements as well. Due to a composite body infraction in Sunday’s Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, he has received an L1-level penalty that drops forty points from his total. His crew chief Mark Setzer has been fined USD$25,000 (€25,585.12) and suspended for the upcoming race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In particular, Clements’ #51 car was found to have violated Section 14.4.B of the rulebook which reads, “Flange Fit Composite Body must be used as supplied from the manufacturer without modification.” Rather than steel like in the past, Xfinity car bodies since 2017 are made of composite material that is separated into thirteen pieces and put together. In the event of a crash that damages parts of the body, teams can simply replace that section rather than repair the entire body.

To keep teams from tampering with the body for aerodynamic advantages and the like, NASCAR instituted Section 14.4.B into the rules.

It is the second penalty that Clements received in 2022 after suffering an L2 penalty in August following his Daytona win, though that was subsequently overturned.

“JCR respects NASCAR’s decision on the penalty levied to us today relating to our rear bumper cover, which did not conform to the repair guidelines set forth by NASCAR,” reads a team statement. “We apologize to our fans and partners for this unfortunate oversight and are focused on continuing to represent them with the same fervor as our previous 12 years of NASCAR competition.”

The penalty does not impact Clements’ points standing as he was already eliminated from the playoffs after the Round of 12.

Share
Avatar photo
2034 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Josh Berry leads JRM 1–2–3, clinches Championship Round berth

By
2 Mins read
Josh Berry, Noah Gragson, and Justin Allgaier completed a JR Motorsports podium sweep at Las Vegas, with Berry being the first to secure his spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Championship Four.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Justin Allgaier returning to JR Motorsports for 2023

By
1 Mins read
Hot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship hunt, Justin Allgaier will return to JR Motorsports for an eighth season in 2023. Longtime sponsor BRANDT will also remain onboard.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Daniel Hemric returning to Kaulig in 2023

By
1 Mins read
2021 NASCAR Xfinity champion Daniel Hemric will stay with Kaulig Racing for a second year, remaining in the #11 car for the 2023 season.