Maserati MSG Racing Announce James Rossiter as Team Principal

With the start of Gen3 and Season Nine of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship not in the too distant future, one of the paddock’s new teams, Maserati MSG Racing, have announced that former DS Techeetah Sporting Director James Rossiter will become their Team Principal.

Rossiter joins the team whilst already knowing Maserati very well, given that he’s experienced working and racing for Stellantis, who are interestingly the parent company of both the Italian manufacturer and DS. The team’s hierarchy see their new Team Principal as the ideal candidate, who is “delighted” to be taking up the vitally important role for Maserati’s first season in the all-electric series.

“I’m delighted to be joining Maserati MSG Racing ahead of Season 9. I’m looking forward to continuing to work alongside Stellantis and I’m grateful to Peugeot for releasing me from my on-going commitments to allow me to fully focus on my new role. Starting at this time gives us the opportunity to further develop our strategy for the upcoming campaign and prepare the team in the best way possible.

“The team has been a formidable competitor in recent seasons and, whilst we will have some challenges ahead, there’s no doubt in my mind that we can continue to contend for championships moving forwards. My immediate priority is to empower and develop what is already a very strong squad, both in and out of the cars, and I’m excited to see what we can achieve in our first year together.”

Scott Swid, Principal Owner & Chairman, Monaco Sports Group, identified Rossiter’s “ambitious and strategic nature” as a reason why they deemed him suitable for Team Principal, with his previous experience developing the Gen3 car being an “advantage” for them.

“James is a welcome addition to the Maserati MSG Racing senior management team. He brings the experience of significant successes in Formula E and we will be harnessing that expertise to achieve our bold ambitions under our new identity.

“This is a pivotal time for our team and the sport as a whole, James is ambitious and strategic by nature, and these are qualities we have seen pay off in Formula E. His previous role with the development of the Gen3 car will also give us an advantage. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish leading the team into season 9 and beyond.”