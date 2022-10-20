Maserati’s James Rossiter: Season Nine to be “most diverse calendar yet”

It has finally been confirmed that the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will be heading to Cape Town, South Africa, as the Season Nine calendar was updated at Wednesday’s FIA Motor Sport Council meeting in London.

The incredibly fast circuit which has been planned for Cape Town was approved as part of the meeting, with it now cemented that at least three new cities will host a Formula E race in 2023. Races in India, Brazil and South Africa will see the newbies line-up alongside the traditional races in Monaco, London and Rome.

Whilst South Africa is joining the calendar, South Korea is set to miss out on Season Nine, after the venue which hosted the season finale last season was ruled out for 2023 due to renovation works. The sport are talking to the country’s representatives about moving the race to a different part; however, those talks are still ongoing. With South Korea having been taken off, Berlin has been turned into a double-header, still four races less than the six it hosted as the bizarre Season Six finale.

With the calendar having been updated, Maserati MSG Racing have set their sets on what will be the “most diverse calendar yet”, with Team Principal James Rossiter expecting big things from 2023. The Italians are especially looking forward to their home races in Rome and Monaco, meaning their still unconfirmed line-up will have three chances of winning a home race for the newish side (Maserati took over ROKIT Venturi Racing).

Rossiter is “looking forward” to the season getting going, with the aim being to bring an “even bigger audience” than the series has ever seen.

“With new races in Hyderabad, Cape Town and São Paulo, alongside familiar favourites such as Mexico City, Monaco, and London, Season 9 is shaping up to be Formula E’s most diverse calendar yet.

“As a team, obviously Monaco is always a highlight of the calendar for us and, with Maserati’s home race in Rome, we now have two home race weekends to look forward to. As always we will be showcasing some iconic cities around the world and with the additional race locations on the calendar, we’re looking forward to bringing Formula E’s unique racing action to an even wider audience than previously.”

Giovanni Tommaso Sgro, Head Of Maserati Corse, is “looking forward” to seeing the iconic manufacturer go “back to racing”, especially around the streets of Rome.

“It’s exciting to see the extended global line up to Season 9 of the FIA ABB Formula E World Championship. As Maserati heads back to racing we’re looking forward to competing in this innovative platform as it expands into additional cities around the world. Rome will be our home race and we’re so proud to be the first Italian brand to enter this electrifying series.”