Season Nine Calendar Updated With South Africa Confirmed

With Season Nine of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship edging ever closer, the FIA World Motor Sport Council have given their permission for Cape Town, South Africa to join the still not fully announced calendar.

The announcement was made at the recent council meeting in London on Wednesday, where it was confirmed that South Africa would be joining India and Brazil in 2023 as new hosts of the all-electric series. With this in mind, it seems to be a perfect time for new venues to join the championship, which will, of course, be welcoming it’s third generation of car in the upcoming season.

The calendar has further been updated, with a number of other big changes having been made. The Berlin E-Prix has been turned into a double-header following the removal of South Korea, with it looking increasingly unlikely that the series will return to the venue which hosted the Season Eight finale in 2023. It is due to the area of which the circuit was situated at having renovation work done to it. There are still, though, two TBC slots on the updated calendar, which could see another new venue potentially join the series.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, was “excited” to confirm that the series will be heading to South Africa and that they are still in talks with South Korea.

“We are excited to announce Cape Town as a new destination for our series in Season 9. Our local partners are working incredibly hard to bring an ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race to the city and we cannot wait to see the futuristic Gen3 race cars competing against the iconic natural backdrop of Table Mountain.

“Renovation work at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, the venue for our first races in South Korea earlier this year, means we cannot return to the same location next season as originally planned and so we are exploring other options in South Korea to replace this venue. We are also in active discussions with more world cities and venues to host an event on the other date without a confirmed location.”