Stoffel Vandoorne: “I believe that JEV and I will form one of the strongest line-ups for Season 9”

Stoffel Vandoorne says his move from the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team to DS Penske for the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season heralds a ‘big change’ for the Belgian, but he will be looking to hit the ground running and do his best to defend the drivers’ title he won last season.

Mercedes’ departure from Formula E meant that both Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries needed to find new homes, and whilst his former team-mate has ended up in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Scuderia AlphaTauri, the defending champion remains in Formula E for a fifth consecutive season.

Vandoorne says he cannot wait to get started with DS Penske, and he hopes the partnership between DS Automobiles and Penske Autosport gives him a chance of defending his Drivers’ title.

“I’m really happy to be joining DS PENSKE from next season,” said Vandoorne. “It’s a big change for me after four years at Mercedes but I am very excited to start working with the team.

“DS has achieved excellent results in the past, winning the Drivers’ and Teams’ titles twice: it’s a good record and one that I hope I can add to before long!”

Vandoorne will be partnered by the only two-time Formula E champion – Frenchman Jean-Éric Vergne – and he feels they will form one of the strongest line-ups for the start of the Gen3 era.

“It’s also a great pleasure to be associated with the only double champion in Formula E,” Vandoorne added. “I believe that JEV and I will form one of the strongest line-ups for Season 9.

“We’re now in full preparation mode with the Gen3 car and I’m just starting this story with my new team, so these are two exciting challenges for the coming years! One thing is sure: I can’t wait to get back on track, fight to defend my world title, and pick up plenty of trophies!”

“I am more motivated than ever to fight for some more titles!” – Jean-Éric Vergne

Vergne joins the team after departing the DS Techeetah team after four seasons, although he will remain as part of the DS Automobiles family after they joined forces with Penske Autosport.

The Frenchman, who was Formula E champion in both 2018 and 2019, says he is delighted to be remaining part of the DS family, and he hopes they can continue to make history together.

“I’m extremely happy to continue my adventure with DS,” said Vergne. “Our very first race together dates back to 2015 and I believe that our association has made a big impact on the history of Formula E.

“With DS and its brilliant engineers, who have been with me for a number of years now, we’ve achieved 28 podiums, 10 victories and, of course, won the Drivers’ and Teams’ titles twice. Over the course of these seasons, I’ve built a really strong relationship and trust with the team, both on a human and a sporting level.”

Vergne is also pleased to be partnered with Vandoorne, and he says everyone will be doing everything they can to take DS Penske to the very front of the field.

“I’m also really looking forward to the partnership with PENSKE, which is a huge name in world motorsport, and to forming a solid driver pairing with Stoffel,” he said.

“Today is the start of a new chapter for the team and we are going to do everything we can to showcase DS PENSKE at the highest level. The Gen3 car offers us fresh opportunities to continue to deliver strong performances on track, and I am more motivated than ever to fight for some more titles!”