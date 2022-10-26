Toksport WRT becomes the first customer of the new Fabia RS Rally2

The Turkish Skoda Motorsport backed powerhouse Toksport WRT has become the first customer to take delivery of the all-new Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 and the team will be fielding the car in the final round of the 2022 European Rally Trophy in Germany next weekend between 4/5 November.

The new Rally2 weapon of choice for Skoda will be driven by their successful Norwegian Andreas Mikkelsen, he has been working on the development of the car during the early 2022 season before the car got officially launched in July. The car has since now only been driven as a course car in some local rallies of the Czech Republic.

Toksport WRT was without question selected to become the first customer for the car, they have since the launch of the older Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo been one of the leading teams running the cars with great success with Mikkelsen becoming the 2021 WRC2 champion for the team.

The Lausitz Rallye will be held close to the Polish border in the city of Boxberg and the rally is known to have some of the most demanding gravel stages in Central Europe and features ten special stages covering a total of 145.56 kilometers.

The entry list features a total of 104 drivers, beside Mikkelsen there are some other strong names such as the two-time rally winner Matthias Kahle from Germany, WRC2 front-runner Erik Cais and fellow Czech Filip Mares, 2022 Polish rally champion Tom Kristensson from Sweden, Estonian Raul Jeets and the Pole Daniel Chwist.