FIA World Rally Championship

Wilson confirms M-Sport is in talks with Solberg

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Hyundai Motorsport GmbH

Last week we reported that Oliver Solberg, who most recently has been dropped out of the Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT line-up for 2023, was in talks with M-Sport Ford WRT about a potential drive for the British team, now also the team´s founder Malcolm Wilson confirms it.

In an interview with the American publication DirtFish.com, the managing director at M-Sport said they have opened up negotiations with Solberg about placing him in one of the factory Ford Puma Rally1 cars for the upcoming season.

The news about Solberg leaving Hyundai came just after the last round in Rally New Zealand and directly after that, the two parties started to negotiate, with some sources saying the deal is about to be closed.

“Yes, we’re interested to talk to Oliver and we have talked already – I met him after he came back from New Zealand. Obviously, there would have to be a commercial aspect to any deal for next year. We talked about him coming here a couple of years ago.” Wilson told Dirtfish.com.

Solberg´s last work with Hyundai will be recce duties ahead of the season-finale of Rally Japan, the young Swede will also be entering the Cambrian Rally in Wales with his private Volkswagen Polo R5 at the end of this month.

