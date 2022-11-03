Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Gunther Confirmed at Maserati MSG Racing for Season Nine

Following much anticipation, the newly-named ABB FIA Formula E side Maserati MSG Racing (changed from ROKIT Venturi) have finally announced their Season Nine line-up, for the start of the highly exciting Gen3.

The side’s announcement marks what is almost an end of the Formula E ‘silly season’ for another year, with McLaren’s new Formula E side being the only remaining team with a vacant seat for 2023.

Maserati’s Formula E entrance marks a return to motorsport for the famous manufacturer, with Team Principal James Rossiter setting “high expectations” for his side, who, of course, have a great foundation having taking over from Venturi.

Venturi did come second in the Season Eight Constructors’ Championship, meaning the side will be expecting a lot in 2023.

The side announced that it’ll be Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Gunther who’ll be leading the team’s charge next year, with Mortara having come agonisingly close to the title in Season Eight. Gunther, of course, replaces Scuderia AlphaTauri-bound Nyck de Vries, who was set to join the side if it weren’t for his move to Faenza.

Mortara claimed four victories in 2022 taking his overall Formula E total to six, with the Swiss driver hoping to “build” on his recent success.

“Since joining in Season 4, the team has become home for me and I’m really happy to continue my journey with such a collection of hard working and talented individuals into Season 9 and beyond. The past five seasons have been some of the best of my career and after taking home six wins, 13 podiums and a vice World Championship title, I’m looking forward to building upon our current success together in Gen3.

“As a Swiss-Italian, representing the Maserati brand in their return to international motorsport will be a great honour. I’m also looking forward to working with Max who has already shown promise as a Formula E driver. As the reigning Vice-World Champions, it’s a great time to be joining the team and I think Max and I will make a strong team as we take on the Championship together.”

Gunther is, of course, making a switch from the Nissan Formula E Team to Maserati, a team he is feeling “very proud” to join ahead of the new generation of the championship.

The German revealed his “mutual respect” for his new team-mate, who he’s expecting to build a “formidable” partnership with.

Gunther at the 2022 London E-Prix – Credit: Suberashi Auto Photo

“I’m very proud to be joining the Maserati MSG Racing family alongside Edo ahead of Season 9. I have a lot of admiration for the team and their achievements in recent seasons – they have been tough to beat and fully deserve their current status as Vice-World Champions. To be part of the Maserati brand’s return to racing in partnership with MSG Racing is a huge honour for me and I‘m looking forward to building something very strong together.

“I first met Edo back in 2016 and we have similar values when it comes to racing – we’re both very detail orientated and driven for success. We have always had a great relationship on and off the track, based on mutual respect. I believe we’ll make a formidable team and I know that we will work hard together to ensure we extract the maximum performance together with the team. I can’t wait to get this exciting journey started.”

Rossiter is feeling particularly “excited” now about 2023 with the line-up having been confirmed, due to the side having a mix of experience in Mortara, and an “exceptional young talent” in the form of Gunther.

“Season 9 marks an exciting new era for Formula E and I’m delighted to extend our existing relationship with Edo, and welcome Max to the team. Edo has been a key cornerstone of our operation since 2017 and, ahead of his sixth season, he’s undoubtedly one of the best drivers on the grid.

“We’re very excited to see him be partnered by Max who is an exceptional young talent with immense promise and potential. In this pairing, we have a very strong driver lineup for Gen3, and we intend to be in a position to fight at the very front. We have exciting times ahead.”