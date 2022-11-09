Formula E and Envision Racing Co-Host Panel at COP27

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is truly an example to the world of what can be achieved in regard to sustainable and alternative energy, making the series fit perfectly at COP27 amongst a discussion on the world’s transition to zero emission mobility.

COP27 is an abbreviation of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is currently taking place in Egypt to discuss urgent matters regarding climate change. 2022 has truly been a year like no other, with record-breaking temperatures and droughts having hit the majority of Central and Western Europe, whilst the likes of Pakistan has suffered from devastating flooding.

The floods experienced in Pakistan this year are the worse on record in the nation, with an area of land the size of Great Britain having been under water. It’s not just Pakistan that has suffered from flooding, with the majority of Asia having also suffered from relentless rainfall. Only recently, the United States recorded one of the worst hurricanes on record in October, with Hurricane Ian having battered Florida and South Carolina, as well as parts of the Caribbean.

These concerning weather events are no longer a phenomena, but instead the realistic expectation of what is going to take place year on year, should nothing be done to fight climate change by the world’s leaders.

An exciting motorsport-based panel full of experts will be taking to the stage on Thursday, with the discussion being titled as ‘Race Against Climate Change: Accelerating the transition to zero emission mobility’.

Featuring on the panel will be Envision Racing’s Managing Director Sylvain Filippi; Barbara Silva, FIA Social Responsibility Manager and Formula E’s Sustainability Director Julia Pallé.

Above: Sylvain Filippi – Credit: Sam Bloxham courtesy of FIA Formula E

Formula E is the prime example of motorsport continuing in a climate-friendly environment, with the all-electric series having become the first sport to be net-carbon zero from its birth. The panel of Formula E experts comes at a time when the championship itself is preparing for its boldest step yet with Gen3, where the cars will be lighter, faster, more powerful, but crucially more efficient.

The series is arguably speeding up the process of improving electric road vehicles, by demonstrating how quickly the technology needed can be advanced. Formula E is undoubtedly increasing interest in electric vehicles, and crucially, opening people up to the idea of ditching their fossil fueled car and buying an electric alternative. Since the series’ inception, the number of electric models available has increased by six times the amount there were, with over 175 models now available in Europe alone.

Filippi hails it as being “essential” that himself and his fellow panelists are at COP27, due to the goals that are set out by Formula E, with the key one being to “accelerate the adoption of EVs”.

“The future is electric. Formula E is a revolutionary sport which has seen phenomenal growth globally in just eight seasons. Through innovation, high performance and an active fanbase we are demonstrating what is possible and what must be strived for.

“It is essential for us to be at COP27, because Formula E’s aim is to accelerate the adoption of EVs and inspire positive climate action around the world. Indeed, motorsport has a unique role to play in the transition away from petrol and diesel vehicles through innovation and our fan engagement.”

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem added his thoughts on the governing body being in attendance, with the President continuing to push on with the FIA’s plan to be “net zero by 2030”.

Above: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem (centre) – Credit: Sam Bloxham courtesy of FIA Formula E

“As the governing body of world motor sport, we want to take a leading role among sporting federations in fighting against global climate change and provide the frameworks to make this a reality. Our presence at COP27 is an important stepping on our journey to become net zero by 2030 while accelerating the development and adoption of technologies and behaviours that can contribute to the decarbonisation of the world.”

Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle hailed the open-wheeled electric series for having continued to “set the standard” since COP26, with the Gen3 car set to help the sport work even harder towards tackling climate change with it being the “world’s first net zero carbon race car”. The series also notably visited Jakarta during Season Eight, putting light on a city sadly labelled as the “most vulnerable” on Earth.

“One year on from COP26, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship continues to set the standard for sustainability in elite sport by making demonstrable progress in our mission to accelerate change towards an electric future.

“In the spring we unveiled the new Gen3 race car, the world’s first net zero carbon race car in the world’s first net zero carbon sport. We raced in Jakarta, drawing attention to positive efforts being made in a city highlighted as one of the most vulnerable on the planet to the effects of climate change. We also attracted our biggest global audience to date of 381m. It’s vitally important that we, and every other participant at COP27, hold ourselves accountable for delivering on our commitments.”