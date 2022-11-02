Garrett Smithley joins BJ McLeod Motorsports for full 2023 Xfinity Series

After being a part-time journeyman for the last three years, Garrett Smithley has landed back on his feet. On Tuesday, B.J. McLeod Motorsports announced he will run the full NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule in 2023, driving the #78 Chevrolet Camaro.

“I’ve raced with Garrett for several years now, and respect his path, talent and passion,” said team owner B.J. McLeod. “I often tell people that he has ‘made it’, and most people do not understand what I mean by that. His story is truly one of hard work, passion and talent. The ability Garrett has shown behind the wheel for several years including racing around me is something that I wish more people had a front row seat like I have.

“Jessica (McLeod) and I are so honoured to have Garrett represent and drive for us. The future is bright.”

Smithley was an Xfinity regular from 2016 to 2019 for JD Motorsports, during which he recorded four top tens and a best points finish of eighteenth in his first year. He departed JDM after 2019 and entered the Cup Series on a more frequent basis, running a combined fifty-eight races over the next three seasons. He has made five Cup starts in 2022 with Rick Ware Racing, recording a best finish of twenty-first at Fontana.

After running the Charlotte Xfinity race in May for DGM Racing, he hooked up with BJMM at Kansas in September as a substitute in the #5 for the sick Matt Mills. He raced two more times in BJMM’s #78 at Texas and Las Vegas with a best run of twenty-fifth at the latter.

“I’ve always had great respect for B.J. and his organisation,” Smithley commented. “To compete at this level is extremely difficult. Very few understand the effort and sacrifices it takes. For almost a decade, B.J. has fielded a race car or truck at the NASCAR national level. The entire team is not trying to hide behind the struggles of the last several months, or even years. I wholeheartedly believe that, with some hard work and focus we can surprise some people in this community with some great runs and results.”

The #78 is thirty-sixth in owner points. Josh Williams began the season as its full-time driver before departing the team in August, with other drivers including Mills, Brandon Brown, Scott Heckert, Stefan Parsons, and McLeod himself.