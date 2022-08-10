Josh Williams departs B.J. McLeod Motorsports

Josh Williams joined B.J. McLeod Motorsports for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series with the hope of running the full season while also débuting in the Cup Series. However, nineteen races later, the two parties will no longer work together.

“Josh Williams and B.J. McLeod Motorsports have mutually agreed to part ways for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season,” reads a statement from Williams on Wednesday. “I would like to thank B.J. and Jessica McLeod for the opportunity, and wish them nothing but the best going forward.”

After five seasons with DGM Racing, Williams signed with BJMM ahead of 2022 on a multi-year agreement that would give him the opportunity to race in the Cup Series for McLeod’s Live Fast Motorsports. Said goal was attained when he ran the Bristol Dirt Race in LFM’s #78, finishing twenty-fifth; the same result came in his second Cup start at Indianapolis four months later.

However, his full-time Xfinity campaign proved to be difficult. After recording seventeen top-twenty finishes in his final year as a DGM driver in 2021, he only mustered three across the first nineteen rounds of 2022; in fact, he failed to qualify for more races (four) than he had top twenties. He finished thirty-sixth on Saturday at Michigan with an electrical issue.

“We would like to thank Josh for all he has done this year and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavours,” the team shared.

The team has not revealed a replacement in the #78 car, though they frequently field multiple drivers across their three entries. Matt Mills piloted the #78 at New Hampshire while Williams was in the #5.