NASCAR Xfinity Series

Ty Gibbs wins 2022 Xfinity Series championship

By
Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

It’s not often that a driver gets a sea of boos after winning a championship, but Ty Gibbs was the recipient of one on Saturday.

After being the centre of intense scrutiny all week for wrecking team-mate Brandon Jones at Martinsville, Gibbs continued to maintain an apologetic stance even moments after securing the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series title.

“What I did last week was unacceptable, and I apologise once again, but it was unacceptable because we could have had two shots to win this deal, and it was stupid from an organisation standpoint,” said Gibbs. “All my fault. I can sit here and tell you I’m sorry as much as I can, but it’s not going to fix it. I’ve got to fix my actions.”

While he is arguably the most unpopular NASCAR champion in recent memory, he still has a title nonetheless. The 20-year-old set the Xfinity Series on fire since his début in 2021, and a full season in 2022 bore more fruit with seven wins including the finale at Phoenix Raceway to claim the title. Gibbs is the first driver born after 2000 to win a national series title, while Joe Gibbs Racing enjoys their fourth Xfinity driver’s title and second in a row.

Due to taking out Jones, Gibbs was the lone non-JR Motorsports car in the Championship Four as he faced Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry, and Noah Gragson. Gibbs won the pole and the first two stages, but Allgaier and Gragson lurked behind. Berry eventually fell out after a poor restart with 30 laps remaining caused him to hit the wall.

Allgaier assumed the lead on said restart, but surrendered the spot to Gibbs and Gragson. Although the lapped JRM car of Sam Mayer, who suffered damage in a multi-driver crash after being spun by Gibbs’ team-mate Sammy Smith, attempted to block the leader, he was unable to provide enough interference for Gragson to catch up.

Gragson, who has not been shy about disliking Gibbs and even called him a “douchebag” in his post-race interview, still congratulated him on the title with a handshake. Both will likely continue their feud in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023 when Gragson joins Petty GMS Motorsports, while Gibbs is widely expected to replace Kyle Busch in the #18 JGR Toyota.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1154Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota200Running
249Noah GragsonJR MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
3117Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
4610Landon CassillKaulig RacingChevrolet200Running
51616A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet200Running
682Sheldon Creed †Richard Childress RacingChevrolet200Running
71998Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingFord200Running
81011Daniel HemricKaulig RacingChevrolet200Running
91421Austin HillRichard Childress RacingChevrolet200Running
10218Sammy SmithJoe Gibbs RacingToyota200Running
11519Brandon JonesJoe Gibbs RacingToyota200Running
12348Nick SanchezBig Machine RacingChevrolet200Running
1398Josh BerryJR MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
143534Kyle WeathermanJesse Iwuji MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
153036Josh WilliamsDGM RacingChevrolet200Running
162127Jeb BurtonOur MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
173744Rajah Caruth*Alpha Prime RacingChevrolet200Running
183392Alex LabbéDGM RacingChevrolet200Running
19204Bayley CurreyJD MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
20739Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord200Running
211702Parker RetzlaffOur MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
222238Kyle Sieg †RSS RacingFord200Running
231826Kaz Grala*Sam Hunt RacingToyota200Running
242535Joey GaseEmerling-Gase MootrsportsToyota200Running
253631Myatt SniderJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet200Running
263168Kris Wright*Brandonbilt MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
272851Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet200Running
281545Stefan Parsons*Alpha Prime RacingChevrolet199Running
29266Brennan Poole*JD MotorsportsChevrolet198Running
302966J.J. YeleyMBM MotorsportsFord197Running
313213Dawson CramMBM MotorsportsFord196Running
322478B.J. McLeodB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet196Running
333491Mason MasseyDGM RacingChevrolet196Running
34131Sam MayerJR MotorsportsChevrolet195Running
352323Anthony AlfredoOur MotorsportsChevrolet194Running
363807Joe Graf Jr.SS-Green Light RacingFord193Running
372708Brandon BrownSS-Green Light RacingFord154Suspension
381277Dillon BassettBassett RacingChevrolet152Engine
DNQ5Matt MillsB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet
Bold – Champion
Underline – Championship Round driver
Italics – Rookie of the Year
† – Competed for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
Avatar photo
2087 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
