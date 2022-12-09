ABT Announce Exciting CUPRA Partnership For Formula E Return

ABT Sportsline‘s highly anticipated return to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is edging ever closer, with the Germans having revealed their livery for the upcoming Season Nine and the start of Gen3.

It wasn’t just a livery reveal for ABT, though, as they announced that Spanish automaker CUPRA would be collaborating with their Formula E project, highlighting an extremely exciting time for those involved with the ABT CUPRA Formula E Team. The two are already partners in Extreme E and claimed a famous win at the season finale in Uruguay a couple of weeks ago, with the pair set for a new adventure together.

With Robin Frijns having switched from Envision Racing and the returning Nico Mueller forming the team’s line-up, the side are understandably “looking forward” to getting going in Mexico City on 14th January.

“We are happy and also proud to have CUPRA at our side for our Formula E comeback,” said Hans-Juergen Abt, CEO of ABT SE.

“Our two brands have enjoyed a close and successful partnership for years on the racetrack and on the road, which is now reaching a new level. We are looking forward to the new adventure and I am sure we will attract a lot of attention on and off the racetrack.”

ABT are one of the founding members of the all-electric series and have also enjoyed incredible success in the championship, with forty-seven podiums to their name. There will be hopes that the team who’ll be a customer side of Mahindra Racing, can claim podiums in their comeback year following a hiatus in Season Eight.

“I can’t wait to see the ABT CUPRA Formula E Team competing in the heart of some of the world’s most iconic cities,” said Wayne Griffiths, CEO of CUPRA.

“Formula E is a unique motorsport platform for the world’s leading automotive manufacturers to create emotions and continue to prove that electric motorsport is not boring, but rather goes hand in hand with extreme performance.”