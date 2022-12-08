Avalanche Andretti Join The Party With Livery Reveal

With Season Nine of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship rapidly approaching, the Avalanche Andretti Formula E Team have become the latest outfit to reveal their Gen3 challenger to the world, with it boasting a bold red and black livery.

Following a strong Season Eight, which saw Jake Dennis claim sixth in the Drivers’ Championship and a flawless victory at the London E-Prix, the American side will have high hopes to start Gen3 with a bang, especially as they are officially a Porsche customer side.

Following a sixth place finish in the Constructors’ Championship last season, Avalanche Andretti have switched to Porsche powertrains for Season Nine and the new regulations, which has also seen the experienced André Lotterer brought into the side, replacing Oliver Askew. After building in stature throughout the final year of Gen2, Avalanche Andretti have a perfect chance to stake their claim in the Season Nine title, with everybody being on a level playing field when it comes to race data.

Season Nine will be Dennis’ third with the American outfit, with the British driver recognising the importance of “getting up to speed” as “quick as possible”, with so much to be learnt with the new era of Formula E cars.

“I’m looking forward to my third season with Avalanche Andretti Formula E. Season 9 brings a lot of changes and getting up to speed with these changes as quick as possible will allow us to excel in the field. Everyone starts on a level playing field and the new racetracks on the calendar will also be a challenge for everyone. I’m excited to get started and working with my new teammate to get us right to the front of the field.”

Lotterer comes in the side on the back of a winless three-year spell with the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, with his best result for the German giants having been several second-place finishes.

The German driver will be a great addition to the growing side, with his wealth of experience likely to prove pivotal in regard to getting the most out of the new package. With that in mind, Lotterer is “excited to get started” with Season Nine.

“Joining Avalanche Andretti Formula E is an exciting start to an already exciting season of Formula E with the new changes and new racetracks. I’m looking forward to working with the team and Jake to challenge for podiums and wins this season, getting this team back to the front. I’ve already enjoyed my time working with the team in the off season so I’m excited to get started!”

Jake Dennis (left) and André Lotterer (right) – Credit: Avalanche Andretti

Michael Andretti, CEO & Chairman, Andretti Autosport, declared how “proud” he is for the world to have seen the team’s colours for the revolutionary Season Nine. The racing legend is “really excited” to see what the new season will offer his side, and is “happy to welcome” Lotterer into the camp.

“We’re really excited to see what this next year brings for Avalanche Andretti Formula E. We are entering our ninth season, and each year for us in the World Championship gets stronger. We’re proud to again showcase the Avalanche colors, and happy to welcome Andre to the team alongside Jake as we enter the Gen3 era.”

Roger Griffiths, Team Principal, Avalanche Andretti FE, added his thoughts on the reveal of the team’s first Gen3 challenger. Griffiths is incredibly excited to “embark” on the team’s ninth season in the championship, with the Americans being one of the all-electric championship’s founding teams.

“A new look, a new line-up, a new car and a new manufacturer partnership, there is a lot to be excited about as we embark on our ninth campaign in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. We couldn’t be more excited about what the future might hold for the team as we kick off our assault on Season 9, starting out with the pre-season test in Valencia.”