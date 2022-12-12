Envision Racing Reveal Eye-Catching Look For Start of “exciting” Gen3 Era

The start of another week has been met with yet another launch ahead of Season Nine of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the season that looks set to revolutionise racing as we know it! With that in mind, Envision Racing have revealed the livery for their Gen3 challenger which is, of course, Jaguar TCS Racing‘s I-TYPE 6.

Starting from Season Nine, Envision Racing will be a customer team of Jaguar Land Rover‘s, in what is a multi-year agreement. This will present the team with excellent opportunities going forward, especially as Jaguar have enjoyed a fairly solid pre-season so far. The side are rocking a livery very similar to that of Season Eight, with an electric dark blue being used alongside an unmissable neon green, making one of the most eye-catching liveries of the upcoming championship.

Hopefully taking the team to glory in Season Nine is Nick Cassidy, who’s remained with the team, and Sébastian Buemi, who has moved to Envision Racing from the Nissan Formula E Team. Buemi is one of the most decorated Formula E drivers and is, of course, a champion of the series. His experience will be pivotal next season, with Envision Racing hoping to get the best out of the I-TYPE 6.

Looking ahead to the new era of the sport, Sylvain Filippi, Managing Director & CTO Envision Racing, declared that his side have “officially entered” the new generation of the championship. Filippi announced that the side will be “gunning for more victories” in what are extraordinary race cars, boasting a front and rear powertrain and capable o of speeds up to 200mph.

“We have officially entered the Gen3 era – the most advanced electric racing car ever built. This car proves that high performance, efficiency and sustainability can co-exist without compromise.

“For Envision Racing, this reaches beyond our competition on the track. This innovation and ingenuity goes to the heart of our mission – demonstrating the exciting capabilities of an electric future and tackling the climate crisis head on.”

“With the dawning of an all-new faster and more sustainable era of Formula E, Envision Racing are ready to take on the challenge of Gen3 and tackling climate change. From Mexico City to Cape Town, and from Jakarta, Monaco and London, Buemi, Cassidy and the whole team will be gunning for more victories as they push the boundaries of the world’s fastest electric-powered racing series.”