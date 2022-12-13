Mahindra Racing Conclude Season Nine Launches With New Look

The start of Gen3 and Season Nine of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is rapidly approaching, with all of the teams having now unveiled their challengers for the upcoming campaign, thanks to the Mahindra Racing Formula E Team revealing their new colours for 2023.

The side released their colours and the M9Electro moments before the first day of pre-season kicked-off at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, highlighting the start of the new season somewhat. The team’s striking new livery was designed by Mahindra Advanced Design Europe, with Asha Kharga, Chairperson, Mahindra Racing having been “delighted” for the world to see their appearance for the new season.

“I am delighted to launch our livery for the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship here in Valencia. The Gen3 livery takes inspiration from our Born Electric platform design language and marks the latest global colour trend in fashion, with the copper combining with the signature Mahindra red.

“Elements of the design pay homage to Mahindra Racing history and our previous successes, with others demonstrating our vision towards the Gen3 era of Formula E. We are especially excited to bring our cars to India in February to celebrate the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix.”

The team’s line-up for 2023 is slightly different, with the remaining Oliver Rowland having been partnered by Formula E legend Lucas Di Grassi, who departed ROKIT Venturi Racing (known now as Maserati MSG Racing) following the conclusion of Season Eight. It is a big year for Mahindra, with the side being a powertrain supplier for the new era, with the returning ABT Sportsline being the side’s customer team.

For Mahindra, the team also have a new CEO, with Frederic Bertrand joining the fold. Bertrand is “very excited” for the upcoming season and has “high hopes” for the popular side.

“I am very excited for this new dawn at Mahindra Racing. It is a new start for the team, with this fresh new look on the cars. I have high hopes for the direction of the team, we have some fantastic people among us as well as two brilliant drivers in Oliver and Lucas. I can’t wait to see the cars hit the track for the first time later today.”