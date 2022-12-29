Maximilian Günther Loving Life at Maserati MSG Racing: “It’s like a family inside a team”

Maximilian Günther‘s time as a driver for Maserati MSG Racing has simply started in the best way possible, with the German perhaps heading into Season Nine and the start of Gen3 as an early title contender.

Pre-season testing at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, went better than Günther and Maserati could likely have dreamed of, with the team having looked blisteringly quick from the get-go. The Italian manufacturer marked their return to motorsport by dominating the top of the timesheets in Valencia, with Günther having been the fastest competitor in five of the seven sessions during the week of testing.

If that wasn’t enough for the former Nissan Formula E Team driver, Günther also set a new ABB FIA Formula E World Championship record at the circuit in Spain, with the German having ventured comfortably below the best Gen2 time at the circuit.

It is safe to say that in Günther’s case, a happy driver is a fast driver, with the twenty-five year old seemingly “at home” with the Maserati outfit. Should Günther remain “close to the team”, then an extremely exciting season could be on the horizon for the three-time Formula E race winner.

“It’s going really well so far,” Günther told fiaformulae.com, in regard to life at the Monaco-based team.

“After just a few weeks together with the team, I’m already feeling very familiar and at home. It’s like a family inside a team and it’s something I enjoy. Obviously, I’m based in Monaco too – for the last two and a half years so everything’s really straightforward. It’s nice to be close to the team and spend a lot of time with everybody so soon – and things like the simulator being here, too, is ideal.

“The whole team is fantastic, very professional. Everybody has got the same mindset and the same approach – we all just look for performance. It’s very nice to find this and I can’t wait to see what the future holds together.

“The ambition as a racing driver, as a sportsman, is always to win. So, I think it’s quite clear that’s the aim. On the other hand, there are so many things that aren’t in your control. So we’re always looking to extract the maximum from every situation – and that comes from working closely with your team and your engineers to work on things that will make that difference.

“Formula E is so unpredictable that it’s hard to know what the season will hold, or to make any predictions. We definitely want to be in the fight for great results at every event but winning a championship is always a goal. Our ambitions are high and I can’t wait for my future with the team.”