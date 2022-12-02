Newly Partnered DS Penske Retain Famous Black and Gold Livery For Gen3

It has been revealed by DS Penske that the famous black and gold livery from DS Automobiles‘ partnership with Techeetah will carry over into their new partnership with Penske Autosport, as the side unveiled to the world their FIA Formula E World Championship challenger for Season Nine and the inauguration of Gen3.

DS enter the new partnership with Penske on the back of having been perhaps the most successful team in Gen2, matched only by the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team. During the previous generation of the all-electric series, DS claimed two Drivers’ Championships and two Constructors’ Championships, in Season Five and Six. They’ll be hoping to combine their winning mentality with the highly ambitious and experienced Penske Autosport, a partnership that could prove highly successful.

They revealed their first Gen3 challenger, the DS E-TENSE FE23 to the world Thursday evening, with the newly signed Stoffel Vandoorne being a “big fan” of of the design. The team have, of course, acquired the services of the reigning World Champion, who will be eager to defend his crown emphatically despite the sport now entering a new, exciting era.

“I am a big fan of the new livery and I could not be more excited to share the finished product. We have an extremely exciting racing year ahead of us and I am pumped to be able to put the pressure on the other teams right from the start of the season in Mexico!”

Credit: DS Penske

“We all share the same passion” – Jean-Éric Vergne

Alongside Vandoorne at DS Penske will be the incredibly successful Jean-Éric Vergne, who has been retained by DS for another campaign. Season Nine will be the Frenchman’s eighth season racing for DS in the all-electric series, with the thirty-two year old having claimed consecutive Drivers’ Championships in Season Four and Five.

Interestingly, Vergne’s two titles came whilst driving a different generation of Formula E car, with his title in S4 having been the sport’s last season of Gen1, whilst his S5 title was the first of the highly successful Gen2 era. It proves that the French driver has experience and a track record of performing strongly instantly in a new generation of Formula E machinery, something that could work in his favour.

Vergne, like his new Belgian team-mate is a huge fan of the team’s “very slick” livery, with the Frenchman being eager to take the team’s S9 challenger to “new highs”.

“I am thrilled to be lining up in this car! The livery makes the car look very slick, fast and aggressive which represent our team approach! We all share the same passion for our sport and when passion meets efficiency and hard work the success is never far off. I can’t wait to take our new DS E-TENSE FE23 to new highs.”

Credit: DS Penske

Team Principal Jay Penske has certainly set the team’s target exceptionally high, with the side’s boss having admitted that S9 is a “defining moment” for the outfit. There is no doubt that the team do have arguably the most successful partnership in the sport, with three Drivers’ Championships between Vergne and Vandoorne.

With that in mind, Penske is expecting some “outstanding results” in the first year of Gen3, starting with Mexico City on 14 January.

“This season is a defining moment for the team. A new generation of racing car, a new powertrain and a historic alliance with a manufacturer we’ve admired for years. We couldn’t be more excited for Season 9!

“We believe our prospects for the season remain incredibly strong with Stoffel and JEV securing the strongest and most experienced line-ups in the series. I look forward to outstanding results this season and the start of a journey with DS and Stellantis in Mexico City in January 2023.”

CEO of DS Automobiles, Béatrice Foucher, added on the team’s “clear objective” in the championship for which they are starting a “new chapter” in. Foucher has set the goal for Vandoorne and Vergne to “continue to win titles” in the series, something which will go hand-in-hand with the manufacturers’ new electric vehicles being released from 2024.

“Innovation is born from competition! Ever since DS Automobiles was founded, we have placed electrification at the heart of our global strategy. Our successes in Formula E, as the first premium manufacturer in the category, and our numerous records achieved with the second-generation car, have boosted our technological know-how and enhanced our reputation.

“Today, we are starting a new chapter with a renowned team, exceptional drivers, and a clear objective: to continue to win titles to accompany the launch of our new exclusively electric models from 2024. “