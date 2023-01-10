ABT Cupra’s Thomas Biermaier: “Anyone who knows ABT knows what we are capable of”

This weekend’s season-opening race of Gen3 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship marks a special weekend for ABT Sportsline, who are returning to the all-electric series following a year away.

The Mexico City E-Prix will see ABT Sportsline and Spanish automaker Cupra tackle the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez together, in their partnership as the ABT CUPRA Formula E Team. The Kempten-based side endured a mixed pre-season, with Robin Frijns and Nico Mueller having had minimal running in Mahindra Racing‘s M9Electro, with ABT Cupra being a customer team of the Anglo-Indian team for Gen3.

Despite being incredibly experienced in the championship, given that they are a founding partner of Formula E, ABT Cupra Team Principal Thomas Biermaier has admitted that the start of Gen3 feels like “the first day of school”, but that their competitors should know very well “what we are capable of”.

“Even though we are starting the season with the experience of seven years and more than 80 Formula E races, the kick-off is still a bit like the first day at school.

“Despite all our successes in the past, we are now coming back to the series in the new role of underdog and challenger. But even though we have respect for the strong competition, we are all now looking forward to finally getting out on the racetrack. And anyone who knows ABT knows what we are capable of with our small but committed team.”

Being on the Gen3 grid “like a small victory for us” – Hans-Jürgen Abt

ABT Sportsline CEO Hans-Jürgen Abt has admitted that just making the grid for Season Nine is a “small victory” for the Germans, with the journey to get back into Formula E having been a challenging one.

For Season Nine, ABT Sportsline have partnered up with Cupra, Mahindra Racing and their powertrain developer ZF, with ABT Sportsline’s CEO being extremely grateful for all the hard work that has been done by each party. The team will be hoping to put on a strong performance this weekend, where the main aim will be to make it to the end of the weekend without suffering a technical gremlin.

“The fact that we are on the starting grid in Mexico with two cars is already like a small victory for us: since the finale of the seventh season, we have been working with joined forces to return to Formula E with our team,” explained Abt.

“In the past year, the team has continued to grow together in our motorsport center and a dedicated Formula E department including Mission Control and simulator has been created. My thanks for all the hard work and long evenings go to the entire team. It is thanks to all of them that our ABT brand can now present itself on this stage again around the globe.”