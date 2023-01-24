ABT Cupra’s Thomas Biermaier has ‘full confidence’ despite ‘additional challenge’ of losing Robin Frijns

Thomas Biermaier, Team Principal of the ABT CUPRA Formula E Team, is expecting this weekend’s second and third round of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Diriyah to be “spectacular for the spectators”, with it being the only night race on the calendar.

The Diriyah E-Prix at the Riyadh Street Circuit is certainly an incredible spectacle, with the lights shining off the chassis of the all-electric single-seaters. As well as being “spectacular”, it is also an immense challenge. The Riyadh Street Circuit is notoriously difficult, with there being absolutely no room for error. A small mistake by any of the drivers will likely result in a shunt with a wall, something the team can’t avoid after repairing Robin Frijns‘ car for rookie Kelvin van der Linde.

ABT DTM driver van der Linde is replacing Frijns this weekend after the Dutchman underwent surgery following an opening lap crash in Mexico City, with the expectation being that his absence could be lengthy. Given the nature of the circuit, it is likely to be an accident-filled weekend, which could present ABT with some interesting opportunities should van der Linde and Nico Mueller avoid the barriers.

Given that it is a double header, the reliability of the Gen3 cars will also be put to the test, something that perhaps might concern the German outfit. Overall, though, Biermaier has “full confidence” in his side that they can enjoy a solid weekend, despite being without the “extremely experienced” Frijns.

“Diriyah in the dark will definitely be spectacular for the spectators at the track and on the TV, also with the illuminated lettering on our cars. In Diriyah, we want to take the next step in this process, we worked hard for this at home last week. The fact that we have to do without the extremely experienced Robin (Frijns) is of course an additional challenge. Nevertheless, I have full confidence in our team that we will present ourselves well.”