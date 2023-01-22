ABT Cupra’s Thomas Biermaier: Robin Frijns’ recovery the “most important thing for us”

ABT CUPRA Formula E Team boss Thomas Biermaier has wished Robin Frijns “all the best and a speedy recovery”, with the Dutchman having been sent to hospital following an opening lap crash at the Mexico City E-Prix.

Life back in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship wasn’t kind to ABT Cupra at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, with the team having struggled for the vast majority of the weekend. Frijns and Nico Mueller came nowhere close to making it into the duels in qualifying, as it quickly became apparent that ABT Cupra will likely be the backmarker for the start of the season.

The race started in the worst possible way for the German team, with Frijns having crashed into the back of Norman Nato on the opening lap. The crash fractured the Dutchman’s hand and wrist, with Frijns having been sent to hospital for surgery whilst the race was going on. It has since been confirmed that his surgery was successful; however, he is set for a lengthy-spell on the sidelines.

Whilst Frijns was being taken to hospital, Mueller made up four places on his first race back in the sport since Season Seven, to claim fourteenth place.

Overall, the weekend was incredibly difficult for ABT Cupra; however, for Biermaier the “most important thing” coming out of their returning race is that Frijns “recovers quickly”.

“The most important thing for us now is that Robin recovers quickly and returns to the team, for which we wish him all the best and a speedy recovery. From a sporting point of view, it was the expected difficult start to the season in a championship that we know well, but which is starting under completely different circumstances this year. We realize that we have to catch up after a short time of preparation. But those who know us also know that we will continue to give our all to do so.

“With the unique audience and a perfect organisation, Mexico was the perfect place for the season opener. We are taking a lot of knowledge, data and experience with us and want to take the next step already in Diriyah.”

The team have since confirmed that Frijns will be replaced by ABT DTM driver Kelvin van der Linde, until the Dutch driver can return.