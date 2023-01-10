Edoardo Mortara: “It’s important for us to focus on ourselves”

Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Günther enter the first round of the ninth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on the back of an incredible pre-season; however, Mortara has warned that it’s vital for Maserati MSG Racing to “focus on ourselves”.

Maserati looked very impressive during pre-season testing at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, with many expecting the Monte-Carlo-based team to be towards the front this weekend at the Mexico City E-Prix, as the Gen3 challengers are fully released. Focusing on Mortara, the 2022 third-place finisher enjoyed a solid week in Valencia and ended the test as the ninth quickest driver, although, his package was capable of much better.

The Swiss driver enters the new era of the sport having remained with the team during their off-season rebranding from ROKIT Venturi Racing to Maserati MSG Racing, with the side looking incredibly stylish with the famous trident on the nose of the Maserati Tipo Folgore.

Mortara will be hoping to start the new season in the best way possible, with the thirty-six year old being “confident” that a “strong result” can be achieved at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on Saturday.

“I’m really looking forward to Mexico City and starting my sixth season in Formula E. Last year, we took a big step forward in performance as a team, and with the Gen3 car, we’re at a new stage of discovery in electric vehicle technology and we’re nearly starting from scratch. It’s very different to drive, and the increased power under braking and acceleration makes for an enjoyable challenge behind the wheel.



“We were fortunate to have a solid pre-season test in Valencia, but the real work will begin in Mexico City. In Formula E, the margins are super tight, and it will be very hard to identify who will be the team to beat at this stage. Because of this, it’s important for us to focus on ourselves and make sure that our technical package is the best it possibly can be. If we stay grounded, work hard and focus on our own performance, I’m confident that we can go on to achieve strong results.”

“Everyone in the paddock will have a steep learning curve” – Maximilian Günther

A lot of eyes will be on Günther this weekend, after the German driver dominated the top of the timesheets in Valencia, with many hailing him as an early title contender. Günther, who switched to Maserati from the Nissan Formula E Team, will be hoping to carry his pace from pre-season testing into this weekend’s opening round, with his rivals presumably hoping that he doesn’t!

The German driver was the fastest driver in pre-season testing and topped five of the seven sessions that took place, highlighting just how dominant he was. Pre-season, though, is now in the past, with Günther needing to deliver the results when it matters.

Mexico City hasn’t been the best of venues for the twenty-five year old, who’s best result at the famous circuit is ninth, something he achieved last season for Nissan. Given he doesn’t experience any technical issues, he should comfortably beat this; however, can he go all the way and claim the first win of the Gen3 era?

Going into the weekend, Günther is “feeling great”, with the Maserati driver hailing this weekend’s circuit as a “very special place for every driver”.

“I’m feeling great about Mexico City, and I’m very excited to get the season started. The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is a very special place for every driver. Not only do I love racing there, but the fans are probably the most passionate of the whole season and every year, the stadium section, Foro Sol, has an amazing energy and buzz. The track itself is fun to drive and has a number of different challenges, especially with the altitude which makes it quite unique compared to other races on the calendar.



“We enjoyed a promising pre-season test in Valencia, and since then, we have been working very hard behind the scenes to continue to optimise our performance. Because the Gen3 car is new, I anticipate that everyone in the paddock will have a steep learning curve, but that’s what makes a new era exciting. I’m really looking forward to starting my first race for Maserati MSG Racing, I feel part of the family already and I can’t wait to get going.”