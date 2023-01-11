Formula E agree multi-year extension with official founding and logistics partner DHL

With just two days to go until Season Nine of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and Gen3 get underway in Mexico City, the all-electric series has announced that it’s renewed its deal with official founding and logistics partner DHL, in what is a multi-year extension of their partnership.

DHL have been the sport’s official founding and logistics partner since September 2013, staggeringly, before the first-ever Formula E race had even taken place, highlighting the strength of the duo’s relationship that its lasted for just over nine years. DHL has played a key part in the championship and has supported the series all across the globe, with the upcoming season set to be no different.

In 2023, DHL will be using biofuels for all sea and road freight, with the company set to travel around 89,100 kilometres this year in support of transporting the championship around the world. An estimated 415 tonnes of freight will be transported for each race this season, including everything from the cars, to the hospitality equipment.

Matt Scammell, Chief Commercial Officer, Formula E, is “delighted” that the championship will continue to work with DHL, with the company playing a “critical function in the delivery of every race”.

“DHL helped bring Formula E to life and has been a valued partner ever since. We are delighted the relationship will continue as together we embark on the Gen3 era where we are racing at the very limit of innovation, pushing the boundaries of development in EV technology and defining the future of motorsport.

“DHL plays a critical function in the delivery of every race event around the world, pioneering cutting edge solutions in efficiency and sustainability, making them a perfect fit for the championship and our mission.”

Formula E and DHL will continue to work together to raise their common values, by mixing Formula E’s blue logo, with DHL’s yellow, to make the “Together Green” platform. This platform will see ‘collaborations with sustainability developments across new and old race grounds’, whilst demonstrating the excitement that Formula E brings to each host city.

Arjan Sissing, Head of Global Brand Marketing, Deutsche Post DHL Group, sees Formula E as a “vision of the future”, with DHL proudly sharing “that same vision of a greener future”.

“Formula E is not just a sport, but also a vision of the future we can all be a part of. We share that same vision of a greener future and are proud to be a founding and logistics partner of Formula E since its inception. Our years of partnership have been thrilling so far; working together to promote sustainability around the world. We look forward to continuing the green journey together.”