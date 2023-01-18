Jaguar’s James Barclay: “We experienced some issues which we will work hard to address”

Jaguar TCS Racing Team Principal James Barclay has confirmed that the side will “address” the technical issues they experienced at the season-opening Mexico City E-Prix, after the team endured a challenging start to the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The Gen3 era certainly didn’t start how the British team would’ve liked it to at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, after Sam Bird‘s weekend was ridiculed by technical issues. The Formula E veteran missed the vast majority of Free Practice Two after his Jaguar I-TYPE 6 grinded to a halt. His weekend didn’t get much better from there, after qualifying in twenty-first before retiring from the race on the fifth-lap, after suffering an outbound drive shaft failure. Overall, it was a weekend to forget for the British driver.

For Mitch Evans, it was a better weekend; however, it still wasn’t what the New Zealander would’ve been hoping for. Evans missed out on the duels by the finest of margins, before going on to make up two places in the race from where he started. It meant the Season Eight Vice Champion finished in eighth-place, meaning he at least got some points to get his and the team’s tally’s underway.

Reflecting on the weekend, Barclay believes there are “some positives” which can be taken away from it, with the main one being that the car’s overall performance looked promising. Jaguar’s Team Principal recognises, though, that they do have some issues to fix quickly, with the Diriyah E-Prix being next weekend.

“It’s been a mixed race for us here in Mexico City with some positives but also some areas we need to address. The Jaguar I-TYPE 6 has demonstrated it has strong performance both in one lap, race pace and efficiency. This was evident with three Jaguar powered cars in the top ten points scoring positions. We experienced some issues which we will work hard to address ahead of the next race in Saudi Arabia to keep making progress.”