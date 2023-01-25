Jake Dennis targeting to ‘keep the momentum going forwards’

On the back of winning the season-opening Mexico City E-Prix, Jake Dennis is hoping to “keep the momentum going forwards” this weekend at the Diriyah E-Prix, which plays host to rounds two and three of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Dennis was sensational in Mexico City, with the British driver having claimed one of the most dominant victories in the history of the all-electric series. The Avalanche Andretti Formula E driver incredibly won by almost eight seconds, with nobody having had the pace to match the Brit. Had he claimed pole, then Mexico City would’ve been the perfect weekend; however, he’ll have two chances to rectify that this weekend at the Riyadh Street Circuit.

This weekend is, of course, the first double-header of the season, meaning that two “big results” could see Dennis leave Saudi Arabia with a healthy lead in the Drivers’ Championship. For the time being, Dennis is hoping to “keep scoring podiums”, something he did at the venue last season.

“I couldn’t be happier off the back of Mexico. The team were straight back to work after the race as we get prepared for rounds two and three in Saudi Arabia. We’re all determined to continue the form we’ve had and repeat the likes of our results from Mexico City. Last season we had a really good result in Saudi, finishing P3 in the opening race, so I’m hopeful we can keep scoring podiums, delivering big results and keep the momentum going forwards.”

“The layout is one of the most challenging” – André Lotterer

On the other side of the Andretti garage, André Lotterer put on a great show in his first race for the American team, with the German driver having claimed fourth at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Lotterer showed strong pace in the season opener and made it all the way to the Semi-Final in the duels, before losing to Lucas di Grassi.

The German driver performed strongly in the race and sealed a fourth place finish, meaning the American side left Mexico City with an early lead in the Constructors’ Championship. Looking ahead to this weekend, Lotterer has labelled the Riyadh Street Circuit as “one of the most challenging” of the season, with the drivers concentration set to be put to the test.

Interestingly, Lotterer enjoyed a great battle with his new team-mate in Diriyah last season; however, he’s hopeful that the two of them can “work together” this time around.

“After the good result in Mexico, I’m looking forward to my second race with the Avalanche Andretti Formula E Team. We have good momentum from Mexico, and I really enjoy driving in Saudi. The layout is one of the most challenging but also satisfying track layouts that we have on the Formula E calendar. I’ve had some good results at Saudi in the past, not to mention a nice battle with Jake [Dennis] there, but now that we’re in the same team hopefully we can work together to be at the front again.”