Joel Eriksson And Tom Dillmann Announced As Jaguar TCS Racing Reserve Drivers

Ahead of the season-opening race of the ninth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Jaguar TCS Racing have confirmed their two reserve drivers for the start of Gen3, with both being former Formula E drivers.

The first of which is Swedish driver Joel Eriksson, who was originally a reserve driver for Dragon Racing in 2019, before making his full debut at the Season Seven Puebla E-Prix for Dragon/Penske Autosport. Eriksson went on to complete the rest of Season Seven with Dragon/Penske, before finding himself without a seat for Season Eight.

Looking ahead to his new role with Jaguar, the Swedish driver is “looking forward” to working with the British team and getting to truly understand the team’s Gen3 challenger the I-TYPE 6.

“I’m really looking forward to joining the Jaguar TCS Racing team as a reserve and test driver. I have tested the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 in the simulator and it’s amazing to see the difference between Gen2 and Gen3 – it’s a real step forwards in technology, speed and power. The team has seen great results over the last two seasons and I’m hoping to help Mitch, Sam and the engineers this season.”

Also occupying the role is Tom Dillmann, who as well as being an ex-Formula E driver himself, has worked for Jaguar for the last two seasons. Dillmann is “thrilled” to be entering another season as Jaguar’s reserve driver and is “looking forward” to helping the team fight for the title.

“I’m thrilled to continue my role with the Jaguar TCS Racing family. After our team’s biggest points haul last season, combined with the development and debut of the new I-TYPE 6 I’m really looking forward to help everyone fight for the World Championship again.”

Team Principal James Barclay added how “pleased” the entire team is to not only be welcoming Eriksson into the family but to be continuing their relationship with Dillmann, with Barclay explaining how key “consistency” is to the side.

“Everyone at Jaguar TCS Racing is pleased to welcome Joel on board as one of our reserve, test and simulator drivers for next season. He’s really impressed us so far with his work in the simulator. Joel also has many notable motorsports achievements and a strong junior career so it’s brilliant to have him join the team and we look forward to working closely with him.

“At Jaguar TCS Racing we’re keen to have consistency and Tom significantly contributes to that stability. He has been an important part of the team and helped to achieve two of our best seasons in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. We know Tom will continue his great work and determination to drive the team forward into Season 9 and the new Gen3 era.”