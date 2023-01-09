Formula E

Mahindra Racing’s new CEO Frederic Bertrand prepared for ‘obstacles’ as Gen3 begins

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Mahindra Racing

This weekend at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez marks the start of a new chapter for Mahindra Racing, and the beginning of the third era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with the Banbury-based outfit ready to make the most of the “great opportunity”.

Mahindra enter the season-opening Mexico City E-Prix on the back of a solid pre-season, with new signing Lucas Di Grassi having been impressed by the M9Electro’s reliability. The Anglo-Indian team appear to have a reliable and somewhat quick package for Season Nine, with Oliver Rowland having been a regular figure towards the top of the timesheets during pre-season testing.

The team enter the new era of the sport having finished eighth in the Season Eight Constructors’ Championship, after having suffered twelve retirements during the final campaign of the Gen2 era of the sport. Gen3 gives Mahindra the chance to turn the page on their woeful 2022 performance, with 2023 looking potentially more promising. The team are, of course, a power unit supplier for Gen3, with the team supplying the ABT CUPRA Formula E Team with powertrains for the upcoming season.

As well as a new driver, the team also have a new CEO following the departure of Dilbagh Gill, with Frederic Bertrand taking on the role. Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Bertrand is aware that the side will face “obstacles” during the season; however, he’s hopeful that the team have what it takes to “work together to overcome” any future issue.

“We have a great opportunity at the start of a new era of Formula E, with the Gen3 car. It is a unique year for the team as we move forward with a new car, a new team spirit and a new common ambition to perform and win. Of course, there will be obstacles, but we will work together to overcome these as best we can.

“I know the team will put in their best efforts and move out of their comfort zones to raise the level of performance we expect going into Season 9. We head to Mexico refreshed from the Christmas break and after a positive test in Valencia last month. I’m excited to see how our first race goes.”

Share
Avatar photo
849 posts

About author
Formula 1 & Formula E reporter/journalist
Articles
Related posts
Formula E

Lucas Di Grassi Feeling "one hundred-percent ready' With Hope That "everything goes smoothly"

By
2 Mins read
Formula E veteran Lucas Di Grassi is set to embark on his ninth season in the all-electric series, with his third different team in the last three years.
Formula E

Jaguar's James Barclay Expecting An "exciting season" With Huge Step Into The Unknown

By
2 Mins read
Jaguar TCS Racing are hoping to start Gen3 in the best way possible in Mexico City, with the side being keen to build on their Gen2 success.
Formula E

Mitch Evans: "I'm feeling ready for a strong start to the season"

By
2 Mins read
Mitch Evans is hoping to be amongst the front once again as a new season of Formula E kicks-off in Mexico City, with Sam Bird preparing to wipe away his Season Eight woes.