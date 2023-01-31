Mahindra’s Frederic Bertrand: Team ‘not discouraged’ despite ‘rollercoaster weekend’

Mahindra Racing endured a “rollercoaster weekend” at the Diriyah E-Prix double-header, with the Riyadh Street Circuit having played host to rounds two and three of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

After claiming a podium at the season opener, there were hopes that the side could be amongst the points places in Diriyah, something they would’ve been in Race One had it not been for an unfortunate collision. Lucas di Grassi and Oliver Rowland both made it into the duels ahead of the first race of the weekend in Saudi Arabia, before both were involved in an opening lap collision. Both drivers had nowhere to go as everything got a little bit too tight at the opening corner, resulting in contact between the two drivers.

Rowland was forced to pit as a result of a puncture, with the Briton going on to finish nineteenth, whilst Di Grassi finished thirteenth. Race Two was remarkably even worse for the Banbury-based team, with Rowland having retired with suspension damage, whilst Di Grassi finished fifteenth. As a result of the point-less weekend, the team slipped to sixth in the Constructors’ Championship going into their home race.

Team Principal Frederic Bertrand admits that his side simply had “no luck” in the first race, and that the “disappointment and frustration” from Race One was carried into Race Two, where the outfit’s powertrain was “not at the level they should have been”.

“It was a rollercoaster weekend. We started with good feelings, and a strong first qualifying, with both cars making the duels. In the race we had no luck on the first lap, destroying the potential for a good result. Day two was a difficult one, with the team carrying some disappointment and frustration from the day before. In the race, the cars were not at the level they should have been.

“Overall, there’s some frustration, plenty of learnings, but still a lot of energy and excitement in the preparation for Hyderabad. Even if we are disappointed, we are not discouraged.”