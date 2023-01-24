Maserati’s James Rossiter ‘confident’ Edoardo Mortara’s 2022 Diriyah success can be replicated

Maserati MSG Racing Team Principal James Rossiter is hopeful that the team can make the most of the two races at this weekend’s Diriyah E-Prix, which hosts rounds two and three of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

This weekend’s double-header at the Riyadh Street Circuit represents two great chances for the Monte-Carlo-based team to score their first points of the season, after enduring a challenging start to the year in Mexico City. Despite having looked incredibly strong in the official pre-season test, Maximilian Günther and Edoardo Mortara failed to finish in the top ten at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, with the latter having crashed out of the race.

Despite the disappointment, the team still learnt a lot from the first race of the Gen3 era, with the hope being that they can implement their discoveries into this weekend. On paper, Diriyah should be a strong venue for Maserati, given that Mortara claimed the most recent victory at the circuit.

Rossiter knows that his side have the “knowledge and experience” to deal with whatever challenges they face this weekend at what is one of the most challenging circuits on the calendar, with Mortara’s win perhaps to be used as inspiration for a similar performance.

“It was good to get Season 9 underway in Mexico City, and although the weekend didn’t go as we hoped, it highlighted some key areas where we can improve our performance. Since the race, we’ve been working hard to optimise our pace and day by day, our understanding of Formula E’s new Gen3 package is continuing to improve.

“This weekend’s race in Diriyah is the first double-header of the season, and this means that we have not one, but two chances to score points. The track itself is one of the most technical on the calendar but I know that as a team, we have the knowledge and experience to ride the challenges it presents. Edo won last season’s race here, and with the right approach, we’re confident that we can achieve another strong result this year.”