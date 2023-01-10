Maserati’s James Rossiter: “We firmly believe that we have the chance to deliver a strong result”

Maserati MSG Racing looked like the real deal in pre-season testing, with many expecting the Italian manufacturer to be towards the front this weekend at the season-opening race of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is hosting the first race of Season Nine and the Gen3 era of the all-electric series, with Maserati Team Principal James Rossiter hopeful that his side can “deliver a strong result”, after looking incredibly strong during pre-season testing. This weekend’s Mexico City E-Prix will give the entire paddock a real idea of who are the teams to beat, with many expecting Maserati to be one of those.

If pre-season testing is anything to go by, then the Monte-Carlo based outfit should be a team to keep an eye on this weekend, after Maximilian Günther and Edoardo Mortara produced strong lap-times at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia. Günther is a driver in particular who many are expecting to be quick this weekend, after the German topped five of the seven sessions during pre-season testing.

With this weekend being the first race of the new era of Formula E, though, anything can happen, with reliability gremlins expected to play a huge part across the weekend.

Whilst pre-season testing was very “promising” for Maserati, Rossiter knows that what happened in Valencia “counts for nothing”, with “race performance” being the be-all and end-all.

“Getting back on track and starting a new era for Formula E is hugely exciting and over the past weeks and months, everyone at Maserati MSG Racing has been working furiously behind-the-scenes to make sure that we’re in a good position for this weekend. A promising pre-season test in Valencia brought us confidence, but unfortunately, that performance will count for nothing in Mexico City, race performance is where it counts.



“We’re facing a big challenge but we have an incredible team of experienced, talented people, hungry for success. No matter what happens, we’re in for an exciting and unpredictable race weekend, and if everything aligns, we firmly believe that we have the chance to deliver a strong result.”