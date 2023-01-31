Max Gutierrez injured, brother Federico dies in car accident

NASCAR México regulars Max Gutiérrez and his younger brother Federico Gutiérrez were involved in a vehicle accident on Sunday, tragically resulting in the latter’s passing while the former sustained undisclosed injuries. The younger Gutiérrez was 17.

The accident occurred near Valle de Bravo when the brothers’ Porsche Boxster collided with a Ford Explorer driven by an 80-year-old man with his 65-year-old wife and a 41-year-old female passenger; other details of the occupants of the Explorer were not publicly revealed beyond being taken to nearly hospitals. Federico was pronounced dead at the scene.

Max, older by two years, competes in the México Series and finished seventh in the 2022 standings, while also dabbling in NASCAR events in the United States. In 2021, he ran the full ARCA Menards East season and placed fourth in points with a win in the season opener. 2022 saw him make his Truck Series début for AM Racing, scoring a top ten in his second career start when he finished eighth at Nashville; the effort came in a unique weekend for him as he followed up by returning to Mexico for the next day’s round at Trióvalo Internacional de Cajititlán.

“AM Racing extends our sincerest condolences to the Gutierrez family on their loss of their son, Federico,” reads a statement from the team. “Fico was an extended member of the AM Racing family, often joining his brother Max trackside last season and we will forever cherish those memories.

“Our thoughts and prayers are not only with the family, but also with Max during his recovery and grieving process.”

Federico, nicknamed “Fico”, was the 2022 NASCAR México Challenge Series (the second tier below the main México Series) Rookie of the Year after finishing seventh in points and scoring his first career win in the season finale at Autódromo Internacional Miguel E. Abed. After competing in karting alongside his brother, Federico entered NASCAR in the Truck division in 2020 and was third in the following year’s points battle.

A mass was organised for Federico on Monday at the J. García López Casa Pedregal funeral home in Mexico City.

“We are struck by the deepest and immense sadness for the death of ‘Fico’,” said NASCAR México president Jimmy Morales. “His life was fueled by his passion for motorsports and he will forever be a part of our memories. We will miss him very, very much. Today, we say goodbye to a truly wonderful human being and I will always remember the laughs we shared.”

Federico Gutiérrez Hoppe: 17 January 2006 – 29 January 2023