McLaren’s Ian James: “Thanks to all the blood, sweat and tears the team put in”

Ian James, Team Principal of the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, thanked the entire Woking-based outfit for the “blood, sweat and tears” that they’ve put in during the team’s maiden season so far, as René Rast achieved the side’s first podium in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

It was truly a sensational weekend for McLaren at the Diriyah E-Prix double-header, with the second race of the weekend having certainly been more memorable for the outfit. In Race One, the side had to settle for fifth and eighth, after rookie Jake Hughes somewhat fell-off the pace late on due to managing his energy. Race Two, though, was one that the side won’t be forgetting for a while, with Hughes having claimed pole position for it.

Hughes’ performance in qualifying at the Riyadh Street Circuit was exceptional, with the rookie having started second in the first race, and then on pole in the second. Unfortunately, Hughes didn’t quite have the pace to convert it into a podium; however, Rast was on hand to do so at NEOM’s home race. The returning German defended like crazy in the closing stages of the second race of the weekend, as Sam Bird tried to do everything to snatch the final podium spot from him.

Ultimately, Rast somehow held on to claim the team’s first podium in Formula E, with James having labelled the weekend as “absolutely phenomenal” when reflection upon it.

“That was absolutely phenomenal. What a weekend – and especially a day – it has been.

“Today we had both cars showing great one-lap pace in the practice session and Qualifying. So much so, that Jake clinched the very first Pole Position for NEOM McLaren in Formula E. Simply outstanding, both from him and the whole team for delivering a car that is capable of this performance. René did a great job too and put his car on P3 on the grid.

“From there we were in a great position to do perform well in the race. It was always going to be a tough fight, especially having seen the pace of some of our competitors in Mexico City, and here, earlier on in the weekend. The start may not have gone exactly as Jake would have hoped for, but he held on well. René got away well and was constantly in the fight for a podium finish. The race ended in dramatic fashion, but both our drivers were absolutely excellent in extracting the best out of the package, resulting in the first podium for NEOM McLaren in FE, as well as the first podium for our powertrain supplier, Nissan, in Gen3 with René.

“It was a very positive day in the office today. Achieving that which we achieved at the home race of our Title Partner makes it all the more special. This is a great start to the season, thanks to all the blood, sweat and tears the team put in day in, day out. This one is for them!”