Niece Motorsports retaining Lawless Alan for 2023

Lawless Alan will return to Niece Motorsports‘ #45 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, the team announced Thursday.

“I am looking forward to using everything I learned throughout last year and applying it to this year,” said Alan. “I’m no longer coming to these tracks for the first time, so I have very high expectations for what I can achieve with Niece Motorsports and AUTOParkit.”

After a part-time schedule in 2021, Alan ran for Rookie of the Year honours and finished runner-up with a points placement of twenty-second. He was one spot shy of scoring his first top ten at Las Vegas.

“We are excited to have Lawless return to Niece Motorsports this season,” commented team manager Cody Efaw. “Lawless gained a lot of experience and got a lot of seat time last season that we really think is going to pay off this year. We are excited to see his growth this season. He’s a hard worker and is always asking questions and learning from the people around him. He definitely has the right attitude to be successful in this sport.”

Alan arrived in the Trucks after racing in the ARCA Menards Series West.

Carson Hocevar returns as his team-mate in the #42. Dean Thompson, also a 2022 rookie, departed for TRICON Garage.