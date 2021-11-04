Lawless Alan to run full 2022 Trucks for Niece

The 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series grid just gained one of the best names in racing. On Thursday, Niece Motorsports announced Lawless Alan will drive the #45 Chevrolet Silverado full-time in 2022.

Alan joined Niece for a four-race schedule beginning with the playoff opener at Darlington in September, where he finished twenty-seventh. This was followed by starts at Bristol (eighteenth) and Talladega (thirty-eighth), and he is also scheduled to run Friday’s season finale at Phoenix. Prior to joining Niece, he was running part-time for Reaume Brothers Racing with five starts, three of which including his Truck début came on road courses.

Prior to the Trucks, he competed in the ARCA Menards Series West in 2019 and 2020. He ran the first four races of 2020 for Bill McAnally Racing before the effort was halted; he had recorded a pair of top tens with a best finish of sixth in the opener at the Las Vegas Bullring.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to run for a championship with Niece Motorsports next year,” Alan stated. “Niece Motorsports is an organisation that regularly contends for wins, and I am looking forward to contributing to their winning tradition.”

Alan will team up with Carson Hocevar, who returns for a second season after making the playoffs as a rookie, and Dean Thompson, who was himself promoted to a full-time seat on Tuesday. Thompson is set to make his series début at Phoenix.

“This is another huge piece of the puzzle to fall into place for our organization next season,” Niece Motorsports general manager Cody Efaw commented. “Lawless brings a lot to the table. He’s raced in a lot of different disciplines, and I think that will really pay huge dividends for him next year. Our team is already working hard to prepare for next season. We’ve got a ton of young talent on our roster next year with Lawless, Dean, and Carson. We’re looking forward to it and ready for the challenge.”

Niece’s #45 began the 2021 season with Brett Moffitt as the permanent driver before he switched to Xfinity Series points midseason. Since then, the truck has been filled by multiple drivers including Alan.