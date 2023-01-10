Porsche’s Florian Modlinger: “We need to show more consistency with our performance”

The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team are aware of how important “gaining positive momentum” is going to be this season, with Season Nine and Gen3 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship set to begin this weekend at the Mexico City E-Prix. Porsche’s Formula E Director Factory Florian Modlinger is eager for the German manufacturer to “show more consistency” in the all-electric series, with the German giant’s yet to really show what they can do in the championship.

Given Porsche’s motorsport pedigree, it is remarkable to think that they’ve claimed just one win across the last three seasons of the series, with the Stuttgart-based outfit having been a midfield team at best.

There is no hiding the fact that a team with Porsche’s resources shouldn’t be battling in the midfield, something that Modlinger seemingly recognises. Pre-season for Gen3 has been a challenge for Porsche, who haven’t hidden their criticism of how “little time” teams have been given to switch from Gen2 to Gen3, with the new cars being drastically different to their predecessors.

Porsche’s Gen3 challenger, the 99X Electric, has had its difficulties in the build-up to Mexico City, with the side likely hoping that they don’t run into any technical issues at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Modlinger is aware that starting Season Nine on the front foot will be vital to a positive campaign, but that the team won’t know the true pecking order “until after the qualifying session”.

“The preparation coming out of season 8 was very labour intensive. We had very little time to get familiar with our new car and refine it on the racetrack. At the end of the day, we’re satisfied with the development and we’re feeling well-prepared for Mexico. We won’t know where we stand in terms of performance until after the qualifying session. The better start you get to the season, the greater the chance of gaining positive momentum and riding the emotional wave that propels you to more successes.”

The team do boast a strong line-up for Season Nine, with Pascal Wehrlein having remained with the Germans for a third season. The German driver, though, is joined by Season Six Champion António Félix da Costa, who has joined the Germans from DS Techeetah. Mexico City is a happy hunting ground for Porsche, with the side’s only win in the series having come in Mexico last season, thanks to Wehrlein. On that day, the team claimed a one-two, something which gave a glimpse of what Porsche can do in the series.

Modlinger is keen for the team to show what they’re “capable of” more often, with the German outfit feeling “confident and optimistic” about the upcoming weekend.

“With the one-two result, the team underlined what it’s capable of. We need to show more consistency with our performance in the future. We’re heading to Mexico feeling confident and optimistic. We are determined to win again this season and fight to the very end for the world championship title.”