Robin Frijns: “Mexico will certainly be a big challenge for our team”

The returning ABT Sportsline are preparing for the season-opening race of the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with the famous company ready for their partnership with Spanish automaker Cupra, forming the ABT CUPRA Formula E Team for the start of Gen3 and the Mexico City E-Prix.

The side have recruited a driver line-up they have previously worked with, with Robin Frijns and Nico Mueller having raced for ABT during their DTM days. For Season Nine, Frijns has made the switch from Envision Racing, with the Dutch driver being a real asset to ABT Cupra for the upcoming season. Frijns is more than capable of producing strong results; however, if pre-season testing is anything to go by, then the team will be one to watch come the end of the season, not the start.

Frijns is aware that the season opener is a “big challenge” for the returning side, who experienced plenty of issues during pre-season testing.

“We didn’t spend much time in the race car before this season, so the season opener in Mexico will certainly be a big challenge for our team. We have to approach it step by step. But if we don’t make any mistakes and the car plays along, we’re also in a position to drive for good points.”

Mexico City fans “give an extra dose of motivation” – Nico Mueller

Alongside Frijns is former DTM team-mate Mueller, who is returning to Formula E having not raced in the series since the Season Seven Monaco E-Prix. The Swiss driver might feel like he has a point to prove in his returning season, with the thirty year-old seemingly in the best outfit to prove what he can do, given his history with ABT.

Mueller will be hoping to feature higher up the leaderboard than he did in pre-season testing, with the Swiss driver having been one of the slowest at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia.

Mueller will likely use the “extra dose of motivation” that the Mexican fans give the drivers this weekend, with the ABT Cupra driver labelling the atmosphere at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez as “unique”.

“Mexico is the perfect location for the season opener. The atmosphere with the enthusiastic people there is unique – especially in the stadium, where you can hear the fans even in the race car. Seeing how the Mexicans live and share the passion for motorsport gives an extra dose of motivation. Preparation is always too short for a race driver – nevertheless, we’re excited to start the new era of Formula E now.”